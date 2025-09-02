Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash ARREST Cohen's dad?
Airs Tuesday 9 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has yet to tell foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), about the man claiming to be his birth dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Unfortunately, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, the secret is out of the bag...
While down by the beach, Roo and Cohen encounter Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews).
Despite being warned to avoid all contact with Cohen until the DNA test results have been confirmed, Adrian introduces himself as Cohen's dad!
Roo is angry about Adrian's actions, which leave Cohen shocked and confused.
She calls for back-up from copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who is on patrol.
Unfortunately, the damage is already done...
Will Cohen start to see his future in Summer Bay in a different light now that he has come face-to-face with his possible dad?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), get their latest IVF test results.
Will it be good or bad news for the couple, who are determined to have a baby together after their previous attempts to get pregnant have failed.
Everything is on track.
So far, so good.
But doctor Levi can't help but worry about Mackenzie, as she continues to suffer with the side effects of the treatment...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
