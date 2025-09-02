Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash ARREST Cohen's dad?

Cash steps in after Adrian breaks the rules and introduces himself to possible son Cohen on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has yet to tell foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), about the man claiming to be his birth dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Unfortunately, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, the secret is out of the bag...

While down by the beach, Roo and Cohen encounter Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews).

Despite being warned to avoid all contact with Cohen until the DNA test results have been confirmed, Adrian introduces himself as Cohen's dad!



Roo is angry about Adrian's actions, which leave Cohen shocked and confused.

She calls for back-up from copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who is on patrol.

Unfortunately, the damage is already done...

Will Cohen start to see his future in Summer Bay in a different light now that he has come face-to-face with his possible dad?

Roo and Cohen bump into Adrian on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Adrian causes trouble when he introduces himself as Cohen's dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), get their latest IVF test results.



Will it be good or bad news for the couple, who are determined to have a baby together after their previous attempts to get pregnant have failed.



Everything is on track.

So far, so good.



But doctor Levi can't help but worry about Mackenzie, as she continues to suffer with the side effects of the treatment...

Mackenzie and Levi get their latest IVF test results on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

