Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash ARREST Cohen's dad?

Spoilers
By published

Airs Tuesday 9 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Cash Newman, Adrian Purcell
Cash steps in after Adrian breaks the rules and introduces himself to possible son Cohen on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has yet to tell foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), about the man claiming to be his birth dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Unfortunately, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, the secret is out of the bag...

While down by the beach, Roo and Cohen encounter Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews).

Despite being warned to avoid all contact with Cohen until the DNA test results have been confirmed, Adrian introduces himself as Cohen's dad!

Roo is angry about Adrian's actions, which leave Cohen shocked and confused.

She calls for back-up from copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who is on patrol.

Unfortunately, the damage is already done...

Will Cohen start to see his future in Summer Bay in a different light now that he has come face-to-face with his possible dad?

Home and Away spoilers, Cohen Luther, Roo Stewart, Adrian Purcell

Roo and Cohen bump into Adrian on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Adrian Purcell

Adrian causes trouble when he introduces himself as Cohen's dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), get their latest IVF test results.

Will it be good or bad news for the couple, who are determined to have a baby together after their previous attempts to get pregnant have failed.

Everything is on track.

So far, so good.

But doctor Levi can't help but worry about Mackenzie, as she continues to suffer with the side effects of the treatment...

Home and Away spoilers, Levi Fowler, Mackenzie Booth

Mackenzie and Levi get their latest IVF test results on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.

Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.

He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch