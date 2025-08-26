Home and Away spoilers: Cash and Eden change their wedding date!
Airs Wednesday 3 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are ready to put a ring on it on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden tells Cash that she has reached a decision to invite her estranged dad Jimmy to their wedding.
Cash is happy to hear that Eden is open to making amends with her dad, who she previously turned her back on for cheating on her mum, Debra.
Eden's younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is excited when she overhears the couple discussing bringing the date of their wedding forward!
With the clock ticking, Abigail leaps into action as Maid-of-Honour and arms herself with bridal magazines.
But just when the wedding plans are starting to take shape, John Palmer (Shane Withington) announces that the new wedding date doesn't work for him.
He is dropping out as Cash and Eden's marriage celebrant!
Is Cash and Eden's BIG day now in jeopardy?
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has struck-up a new friendship with Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown).
After selling her share of the Diner to business partner Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Irene admits she is not sure what she is going to do with her days from now on.
The Pier Diner was the reason that she got out of bed for the past 20 years!
Sonny's girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), is amused when she returns home to the beach house and finds Irene and Sonny are free-spirited and dancing around the living room together!
Unfortunately, Leah is not having such a great time.
As she begins a new era without Irene by her side at the Diner, deep down she wishes she could have changed her friend's mind about stepping away from the business they have built together...
