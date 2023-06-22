Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 recap: things are complicated with Angel and EZ

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6, "My Eyes Filled and Then Closed on the Last of Childhood Tears."

The tension and uneasiness are palpable for many characters this week. Alliances are shifting and relationships are forever impacted by choices made.

The episode opens with the Reyes brothers in the early morning. Angel (Clayton Cardenas) plays with Maverick, planning on spending the day with him. It's interrupted when EZ (JD Pardo) bangs on his door. He tells Angel to get in the truck. Angel is on edge. He's not sure what EZ's intentions are. He doesn't want to go, but EZ insists. Angel takes a long moment saying goodbye to Adelita (Carla Baratta) and Maverick. He thinks it could be the last time he sees them. Radiating anxiety, he gets in the truck with EZ.

Maggie (Presciliana Esparolini) and Obispo (Michael Irby) wake up together. They seem very much in love and Obispo tells her that he feels like the luckiest man in the world. Don’t screw this up Obispo.

At the Galindo compound, bodyguard Luis (Michael Anthony Perez) respectfully knocks on Emily's (Sarah Bolger) door and insists she get up. She doesn't want to, but Miguel (Danny Pino) has ordered it. Luis takes her out to teach her to shoot. He tells her shooting relaxes him. He's noticed she's been depressed and thought it might help. Luis also tells her he knows she was about to run away at the grocery store.

Emily is scared. She asks if he's going to tell Miguel, but since it didn't happen, Luis says there's nothing to tell. When Emily asks if he would have let her go, Luis says Miguel would never let that happen. There is no escape for her.

Sarah Bolger in Mayans M.C. (Image credit: Prashant Gupta/FX)

Sofia (Andrea Cortes) is still upset by Tony's (Will Peltz) unexpected visit where he forgave her for their daughter's death. She goes to Tony's house to tell him she doesn't need his forgiveness. While there, Tony's mother comes out to greet her warmly, hugging her and bringing her inside. Sofia looks at photos of her daughter and her daughter's drawings still on the fridge. Tony and his mom talk about religion but Sofia can't find comfort in faith the way they can. There's no comfort for her anywhere.

EZ and Angel have an incredibly uncomfortable ride deep into the desert. Angel's anxiety intensifies when he sees shovels in the truck bed. When Angel asks EZ about them, EZ says he's going to bury Angel in the desert. Angel isn't sure if he's kidding or not. EZ is angry about Angel approaching Sofia and he's questioning his brother's loyalty to him and to the club.

Then EZ brings up their mother. It's been 12 years to the day since their mother Marisol Reyes was murdered. EZ hopes she will forgive him for what he's about to do. Angel is sure at that point EZ is going to kill him. They arrive at a small shack in the middle of nowhere and EZ orders Angel out of the truck.

When Angel opens the door of the shack, someone is in there. It's Happy Lowman (David Labrava). On the anniversary of his mother's death, EZ has brought Angel with him so they can kill the man who murdered her. Angel at first has trouble pulling the trigger after EZ orders him to kill Happy. But after EZ has fired several shots Angel shoots Happy point blank in the forehead.

Later on, EZ lights a candle for his mother in a chapel and sits in the pew with a placard dedicated to his mother. He hears footsteps. Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) joins him. They sit in silence, remembering Marisol.

Feeling better, Emily takes Christobal to the park with the nanny and Luis. He disappears while playing. Emily sees a small lady with gray hair leading him away. She catches up to them just in time. Cristobal says the woman had a gift for him. That night, Luis brings in a box that was dropped off at the gate addressed to Cristobal. Inside is a stuffed lamb. Emily cuts it up and tears it apart, looking for something inside. There's nothing, but she throws it away. She's afraid for her son.

At her weekly pickup, Adelita lets the contact know she has a plan to strike against Soledad (Selene Luna). But when she makes the dropoff Soledad is there. She tells Adelita that if she makes one more hit, her and her family will be released. She hands Adelita an envelope with the details of the hit. Soledad says the kill must be done by midnight. If it's done, Adelita is free.

Carla Baratta in Mayans M.C. (Image credit: Prashant Gupta/FX)

That night, Adelita slips out of bed once Angel is asleep. She cleans her gun at the table. The envelope is under the gun. The target is EZ Reyes. Will Adelita kill Angel's brother to free them from the grip of the cartel? Adelita leaves the house with her gun, and the episode ends.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. season 5 premiere every Wednesday on FX. The episodes are available to stream on-demand the next day on Hulu.