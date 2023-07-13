Mayans season 5 episode 9 recap: EZ’s decisions could cost him everything

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 9 “I Must Go In Now For The Fog Is Rising”. Stay away if you’re avoiding spoilers.

With just one episode left the consequences of EZ’s decisions are starting to hit home in a big way. The penultimate episode of Mayans M.C. opens with a visibly shaken Bottles and Guero catching a late-night ride back to the clubhouse to tell EZ what happened at the Broken Saints ranch.

In the morning Angel is getting Maverick ready for the day with Felipe’s help. Felipe tells Angel that he’s a good papa and that Felipe is proud of him. Angel asks Felipe how he is supposed to tell Maverick that they weren’t good enough for Adelita to stay. Felipe tells Angel to tell Maverick that his mother loved him very much. Felipe warns Angel that boys who grow up without a mother’s love turn hard. He tells Angel not to let Maverick turn out like them.

At Broken Saints ranch EZ seems more concerned about the fentanyl than the people lost. Two of the Broken Saints are dead. So is Elio. There are no supplies left.

The women of the Broken Saints have to move their animals and most of their operation because now the land and water are toxic because of the fentanyl and the supplies to make it.

One of the Broken Saints wants to kill EZ. Johnny Panic takes responsibility for agreeing to help the Mayans. She won’t allow EZ to be killed. But she warns him to leave and never come back. If he comes back, he’ll be killed.

Back at the Sons compound Isaac is upset about EZ killing Happy. He vows that EZ will know what it feels like to lose a brother.

Miguel secretly meets with Devlin to try and cut a deal for him and his family. Now that Emily’s committed to making their family work Miguel is staying true to his promise to move heaven and earth to give them a chance. After Potter threatened to take away everything Miguel has he’s ready to give Devlin what she needs to take Potter down. He gives Devlin some papers to prove to her he has the goods. But he tells her that before he gives up anything else he wants a full immunity deal for him and Emily. Later on in the episode while Emily is playing with Cristobal Miguel gets a call from Devlin. The immunity deal was approved.

As EZ was riding back to the Mayans clubhouse he drops his bike on a deserted highway in the desert. As he’s trying to figure out what to do a woman in an old truck stops to help. She offers to give him a ride to a service station. It’s Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo), Jax Teller’s ex-wife and mother of one of his sons.

As they drive she tells him a little of her history with Jax, without mentioning Jax or the Sons of Anarchy by name. Wendy was passing through the area on her way back from a 12-Step meeting.

It seems she is staying clean for her kids. She counsels him to show up for Sofia and to be more present with her. It’s a really nice cameo and she seems to get through to EZ.

She leaves him at a service station where the owner agrees to go get his bike and get him on the road again. When EZ finally makes it home he has a frank talk with Sofia and tells her he loves her so much it hurts. EZ doesn’t open up to her about all the things he’s struggling with. But he does tell her that that when everything feels like it’s crashing down on him knowing he has her gets him through. EZ and Sofia are back on solid ground, but it may be too late. Everyone that gets close to EZ gets hurt.

Devlin amps up her campaign against Potter. She approaches Potter’s wife and child at a market. Potter sees her and warns her against interacting with his family. Later on Potter approaches Katie to form an alliance. She’s hesitant to work with Potter but agrees to tell him what she knows as long as Potter assures her that EZ will die.

Packer, out for revenge, goes to Angel’s house but no one is there. Angel and Maverick are now staying at Felipe’s. Angel goes out to get food and Felipe puts Maverick to bed. But Packer and the Sons burst into Felipe’s house. They shoot Felipe. He manages to get to his guns and fight back but he’s wounded. In a tense standoff Packer tells Felipe he’s there for Angel. Maverick cries, and Felipe is determined that Packer won’t get Maverick.

As he lays bleeding out Felipe sits on the floor with Maverick in his arms, blasting gunfire at the door of Maverick’s room to keep Packer and the Sons out. There are sirens in the distance and the Sons flee.

Angel returns to the house to see flashing lights and a lot of cops. Felipe is dead, but Maverick is safe. EZ’s decision to kill Happy has now killed Felipe and almost killed Angel. Who will be the next to pay the price for EZ’s decisions?

With just one episode left, EZ’s day of reckoning is at hand. Has he flown too close to the sun? His bid to take down the cartel is in shambles. Felipe is dead. The club is questioning his decisions.

And Packer is determined to make EZ suffer. EZ will either become a leader whose legacy will endure or he’ll become a cautionary tale of failed leadership. Whatever happens the finale of Mayans M.C. is bound to be exciting.