The Agency season 1 ending explained: does Martian make a devil’s bargain to save Sami?

Ever since Coyote (Alex Reznik) was arrested at the start of The Agency, the goal has been to get the deep-cover CIA operative home alive. After struggling to locate the captured agent, The Agency season 1 finale sees the team finally with a plan in motion that, all going well, will save the US government from public humiliation and protect ongoing operations.

Tension is high in the London field office, but Martian (Michael Fassbender) is also trying to formulate a plan to save Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith) after he didn’t give Osman (Kurt Egyiawan) top-secret information. Meanwhile, Danny (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) faces her first challenge in Tehran.

It is a finale filled with suspense, action, and betrayal. Here's our recap.

Who targeted Martian?

Martian is riding a motorbike on his way back to the office when he gets a call from Owen (John Magaro). “We have a situation,” Owen says. Owen suggests aborting the Coyote mission as General Volchok’s (Juris Žagars) Valhalla troop is more considerable than expected. Martian disagrees, telling Owen the team should move the kill zone 300 meters up the road. They are still talking when a car hits Martian, sending him flying off his bike into the London street, where passers-by stop to help the unconscious agent.

Rather than show the aftermath of the crash, the next scene is six hours earlier. The general mood in the office is tense as the SAC (Special Activities Center) is running the Coyote mission. Not even Owen, who can identify Coyote, is allowed in the room.

At the clinic where the Russian minister is due to visit, Sasha (Oleksandr Rudynskyi) is still unhappy the plan to kill the minister has been aborted.

If matters aren’t already fraught enough, Naomi (Katherine Waterston) tells Martian that Henry (Jeffrey Wright) knows where Sami is. Martian goes to Bosko (Richard Gere) to ask for help to save Sami’s life, but Bosko can’t do anything.

A desperate choice

Of course, Martian has a few other options, including meeting with Dalaga (David Harewood). Martian offers Dalaga asylum in the UK in exchange for Sami’s life, but Martian directs these comments toward MI6 — who is monitoring their talk.

Richardson (Hugh Bonneville) ignores Dalaga, as he has set his sights on Martian. Richardson proposes Martian take on a rogue operation, but the CIA agent is horrified at the prospect of being a double agent for MI6. Richardson says they have an SAS unit on standby to rescue Sami. When pushed, Martian agrees to this plan, but Richardson laughs in his face. The whole thing has been a ruse to see how far Martian would go for Sami.

In Tehran, Danny is questioned about her identity and the trip’s real purpose. Henry thinks Danny’s cover isn’t blown because they wouldn’t march a known spy through the airport. Naomi hopes Danny will pass with flying colors. Danny starts to cry when the officer yells at her, which is very convincing.

Owen finally gets access to the situation room and reports the update to Martian, as shown in the opening sequence. This time, we see Owen’s side of the conversation; he hears passerbys trying to determine if Martian is breathing. Naomi goes to the hospital, where a doctor tells her that Martian is in surgery to remove a clot between the skull and brain.

But Martian isn’t in surgery because there is no blood clot, as we learn Richardson orchestrated the crash. If Martian refuses to talk, the blood clot story will become fact, and doctors will tell the CIA that he didn’t survive surgery. Throughout the season, flashforwards have shown the Martian sharing his story, now we know it is Richardson who he's been talking to.

Saving Coyote

Edward Holcroft, Sergej Onopko and Oleksandr Rudynskyi in The Agency (Image credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

At the London office, the Coyote convoy is 5000 meters from the kill zone. At the clinic, Sasha excuses himself to go to the bathroom during the Russian minister’s photo op. Sasha retrieves a hidden handgun and when he joins the line of well-wishers he shoots the minister under the armpit (because he is wearing a bulletproof vest). Sasha runs, but the Russians quickly shoot him dead.

Charlie (Edward Holcroft)and Dr. Koval (Sergej Onopko) are told to give medical treatment, and they realize their original target might live. Nearby, the convoy stops to assess what is happening at the clinic. Coyote is allowed to go to the bathroom, giving Owen a clear visual, and he confirms his identity. Unfortunately, they are 100 meters outside of the kill zone.

Charlie and Dr. Koval load the minister onto the chopper and decide to complete their original mission “for Sasha.” As they exit the helicopter, Dr. Koval rolls a grenade inside and closes the door. It explodes as it takes off, killing everyone on board.

The convoy hears this explosion and immediately starts to move. When the convoy enters the kill zone, the US special forces launch their assault and kill every single man (including General Volchok). Coyote is alive, and Charlie and Dr. Koval arrive unscathed at the extraction point. Henry is relieved to see his brother-in-law is okay, contacting his wife at the first opportunity to tell her that Charlie is safe.

The cost of spying

In other good news, Danny passes her interrogation and is met at the airport by Reza (Reza Brojerdi). Naomi breathes a massive sigh of relief when she receives Danny’s confirmation email that she is safe. Now, Danny has to get to work infiltrating the Iranian nuclear program.

Naomi visits Martian in the hospital and tells him they got Coyote: “Everything’s going to be fine.” The scene cuts to Martian asking Richardson if they have a deal, making good on rescuing Sami? While Richardson doesn’t explicitly confirm, his tone suggests Sami will be okay.

Richardson gives Martian a to-do list that begins with returning to work and embracing a hero’s welcome. “Move up the ranks, become very important. And we’ll meet from time to time,” says Richardson.

The rogue MI6 agent wants it to be business as usual with a betraying your country twist. Richardson says he can be a spy in the field with the comforts of home. “All you have to do is keep a secret,” is Richardson’s ominous command. Martian has made a devil’s bargain, but will he keep it?

All episodes of The Agency season 1 are streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US; Paramount Plus in the UK.