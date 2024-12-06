The Agency episode 3: soul versus duty

The Agency episode 3 returns to the questions of motivations for not only becoming a CIA agent but also remaining in the dangerous, fractured working environment after spending years deep undercover. In Martian's (Michael Fassbender) case, he remains resistant to the protection protocols and rejects the therapeutic help offered by Dr. Blake (Harriet Sansom Harris).

While Martian struggles to organize a rendezvous with Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith), events unfolding in Ukraine with Henry’s (Jeffrey Wright) brother-in-law Charlie (Edward Holcroft) take priority in the London field office. Only a handful of top people know the details of the top secret mission that Charlie is part of, Operation Felix. But when station chief Bosko (Richard Gere) is brought into that inner circle, he stresses if Charlie is captured it will be an “immediate strategic geopolitical disaster.”

Read on for our full recap of The Agency episode 3.

Henry confronts Martian

Martian arranges to meet Sami at a hotel despite finding out she has been lying about attending an academic conference. Martian takes precautions to lose his tail, but Henry still tracks him down using CCTV. Martian is somewhat cold to Sami, and he tells her that his book publisher is demanding to see him downstairs (even though it's nearly midnight).

Henry confronts Martin. But lies come easily to Martian, who claims he has come to the hotel because he is sleeping with a married woman (though that part is genuine). Henry is furious Martian is still using the defunct Paul Lewis identity, as it raises a red flag about his mental state. He orders Martian not to go back up to the room.

Outside, someone (Kurt Egyiawan) is surveilling Sami, but it's unclear who this man works for.

The following morning, Henry’s wife is concerned because the Zoom link she uses to talk to Charlie isn’t working. Henry reassures her as best he can (without knowing the answer himself) that Charlie is okay.

Felix is the ball game

Bosko tells the CIA Director (Dominic West) it's been determined that the network of the still unaccounted-for Coyote (Alex Reznik) is “sound” and that he understands that Felix is an “operation of extreme sensitivity." The director says they must recommence this conversation in “the cube.”

This one-on-one room is used sparingly (WWIII or an alien invasion, joke the tech guys), emphasizing the need-to-know status of this information, which we aren’t privy to.

Meanwhile, Martian greets Henry as “my stalker,” Henry admits he also “f***ed up recently for personal reasons. I owned it and put it right.” Henry is seemingly referring to asking his brother-in-law about Felix. In a conference room, Henry and Martian learn about the three men who came up against the Russian forces deep behind enemy lines. They know that if Charlie follows protocol, there will be a 48-hour comms blackout. After his briefing, Bosko updates Henry and Martian that Operation Felix is active again, and they must do “whatever it takes” to find Charlie and his team.

Charlie is already taking tactical steps, switching cars and noting the danger of drones that track by infrared. They need to find woodland rather than taking roads.

Despite knowing Bosko can’t confirm either way, Henry struggles not to ask questions about Felix because of how personal it is for him. Bosko understands the conflict of “heart versus job” and “soul versus duty” that Henry currently faces.

Listening in

Martian argues with his daughter Poppy (India Fowler) at his apartment about her purposefully invading his privacy. The following morning, Bosko makes it apparent to Martian he heard this argument (or has been told by someone listening) and that his door is always open. There's clearly still concern about Martian’s adjustment back to life in London.

After reviewing all of the Coyote materials, Langley has determined he's likely a double. There are three reasons why someone would flip: money, ideology and love. They have yet to determine Coyote’s motives, but they are often financial.

The conversation shifts to the needle in a haystack that is locating Charlie. Luckily, they can narrow the search because they know what methods Charlie will use to evade detection. When they put this into motion, Charlie and his two colleagues are met by allies who tell them Felix is back on. Resistance men will escort the trio to a clinic where “the target is due to arrive in a week.”

No glamour, no money, no exploding watch

Kurt Egyiawan in The Agency (Image credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+ with Showtime)

In his session with Dr. Blake, Martian is hostile to the whole process, and the two are immediately at odds. We learn Martin's real name is Brandon, and he doesn’t see himself as shedding that identity when assuming another moniker.

After some back-and-forth, Martian reiterates the reality of this world is not like the movies (“no glamour, no money, no exploding watch”). He theorizes that you have to be insane to do this job and that Dr. Blake is not there to help him but to ensure he stays crazy enough. Martian confirms he's still “nuts enough” before leaving.

Despite Martian walking out on Sami at the hotel, she agrees to meet him again at a screening of Catch 22. They argue when he brings up the academic conference. “Playing the jealous husband; I already have one of those,” she responds. Sami explained it was pointless to go to those lectures to be told by a European academic about her specialist subject; she only enrolled to get a grant. Sami also came to London to escape from a place where she was scared.

Outside, Martian confronts her about what she does all day? Wondering if she came to London because she knew he would be there. Sami rejects this, pointing out she doesn’t interrogate him. The man following Sami takes a photo of them arguing on the bridge. “This isn’t working,” Sami tells Martian, and they go in separate directions. The man surveilling Sami approaches her and tells her to get in his car. She reluctantly agrees.

As Sami tries not to cry, we wonder whether she is worried her cover has been blown or if this interception is a message from her jealous husband. Only time will tell.

Episodes of The Agency are streaming on Paramount Plus.