The Night Agent season 2 episode 4 recap: a dangerous evening at the Iranian mission

The Night Agent season 2 marks the return of Netflix's popular action thriller. Peter Sutherland is now working for Night Action, a top-secret program tasked with uncovering corruption and treason within the government.

From his very first mission it quickly becomes clear that Peter doesn't know who he can trust, and so he must fight to uncover the truth. A truth that leads him down a dark path of intelligence leaks and highly dangerous situations.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Night Agent season 2 episode 4.

The fourth episode begins a year ago in Isfahan, Iran, where Noor is with her family. She’s reading her something her friend wrote and warns her that it’s dangerous to speak of the Revolutionary Guard the way she has. Their conversation is interrupted by the police and while her friend hurries her out of the room, they arrest the friend and take her away in the back of a police car.

Noor meets with Peter and Rose for the first time (Image credit: Netflix)

In the present day, Peter and Rose meet with Noor in New York. He tells her to get copies of whatever is in the briefcase and in exchange he’ll get her family out of Iran and give them protection and money. She doesn’t want her brother, Farhad, to die like her father did in war, so she agrees, but they'll work together to complete the mission during an upcoming party at the Iranian mission.

Catherine speaks with the FBI’s Deputy Director Mosley who says he asked the CIA's Director Gedney about Foxglove and he said he'd never heard about it. She says she wants to ask him some questions of her own, but he advises against it. Next, she goes to pay a visit to Solomon’s sister, Celeste, but when she arrives at her home, it’s empty. Her neighbor tells her she moved in the middle of the night.

For Peter and Rose, Noor draws a map of the Iranian mission building, showing how to gain access to Abbas’s study. She says Peter will need Abbas’s keycard to get in, and that Javad will be watching. Rose suggests she uses herself as a distraction to get the keycard from Abbas’s jacket pocket.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rose helps Peter come up with a plan to access the Iranian mission (Image credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, Tomás meets with his cousin Markus after the robbery. Tomas is angry about the murders. He mentions that his father’s sentencing is coming up, but they’re interrupted by Solomon Vega arriving. He sits down and they discuss business before Solomon hands Markus a thumb drive.

Back at the Iranian residences, Noor speaks to her friend and fellow aide, Haleh. Haleh asks her about her lunch date with Javad. Noor then offers to take over Haleh's work on the party and when her friend leaves she opens a note from her pocket that has the name Emil Giger written down. She adds his name to the party's guest list on Haleh's computer with a plus one.

Meanwhile, Peter and Rose discuss the plan and Peter makes Rose promise that if anything goes wrong, she has to leave. She promises. Elsewhere, Catherine goes to pick up her mail and as she opens it up she's upset by the contents and tells the postal worker that there must be a mistake.

Secret files are hidden in the Iranian ambassador's office (Image credit: Netflix)

The plan for the party is that Rose will enter with Emil, a Swiss attaché and Peter will go in as a waiter. Elsewhere, Catherine receives a text saying that KinCare Trust has disappeared. She’s waiting outside a house as a man arrives home with his kids. She asks if he’s Isaac Leeds and has the package she received in the mail in her hands. He's revealed to be Alice’s cousin and while she thinks he should have the contents of the package, he admits he didn't know her and had actually sent the package back. Catherine keeps it.

That night, Emil and Rose arrive at the Iranian mission together. Emil says he’ll call her Bettina and that he's only doing this for Catherine because she holds something over his head. They’re instructed to hand their phones in at the door and Rose says she didn’t bring one. Meanwhile, Peter resets the cameras in the mission so that he has 15 minutes to go unnoticed as he goes to get the briefcase. Emil and Rose speak to Abbas and he asks Rose whether she'll be voting for Knox or Hagan for president in the upcoming election.

To create a distraction for Noor to take the keycard from Abbas's pocket, she pretends to choke. While Noor successfully retrieves it, as she's about to hand it to Peter, Javad calls him over for help. Though Rose goes to leave as she senses the mission going wrong, she turns around and instead tells Noor to give her the keycard and phone so she can go instead of Peter and take photos.

With Peter under duress, Rose takes on a dangerous role (Image credit: Netflix)

Javad tasks Peter with pouring away the alcohol they’ve been gifted by their guests in the kitchen. Javad is suspicious of Peter and asks him why he's looking for escapes in the room. As Peter tries to leave, Javad has the doors armed with men. At the same time, Rose has made her way into Abbas’s office and finds the briefcase. It needs a code to open, but Rose manages to pry the lock open instead.

Downstairs, Noor wants to draw Javad away from Peter so spills drinks over Emil and Javad's men come to get him for help. He instructs them to put Peter in the basement. Rose takes photos of all the files inside the briefcase, but just as she thinks she’s gotten away with it, Haleh catches her on the staircase and asks her how she has a phone. She hands over Noor’s phone to Haleh saying she found it and Haleh says she'll return it. While the cameras had been off when Rose left the room, they came back on while she was on the staircase.

In the basement, Javad’s men try to taser Peter. He successfully fights them off and escapes out of the building. But, when he arrives back to his apartment, Rose isn’t there. He tries to call, but she doesn’t answer as her phone is in the apartment, too. At the mission, Emil returns the keycard into Abbas’s jacket.

Angry about the package, Catherine goes to find Director Gedney at dinner and puts the contents in front of him at the table - Alice's ashes. She says Alice committed a lot of years to the service and this is how she’s repaid. She refuses to leave until Gedney tells her what Alice died for. She asks him, “Foxglove. What is it?”

Rose returns to the apartment and tells Peter she got the photos. He’s angry because she promised to leave and she didn’t. They share a kiss. The next morning, Peter meets with Catherine to scatter Alice’s ashes. She says she’ll have information to share from Gedney about Foxglove, but not yet.

Catherine discovers more about Foxglove, the secret chemical weapons program (Image credit: Netflix)

Tomás gets ready to meet with his cousin Markus again. His girlfriend, Sloane, is unsure whether it's a good idea. Tomás agrees with her and reveals he’s making moves behind his back, but he’s going to remind him who’s in charge. Tomás tells Markus the plan was to document the truck, not steal it and kill Americans. Markus says that Tomás is in over his head and needs to show loyalty to his father, suggesting who is really in charge, even from The Hague.

Meanwhile, Catherine meets with Peter and Rose in the basement where they previously met with Noor. While they wait, Catherine shares the intel she’s received on Foxglove. She tells them that the government was trying to make new synthetic weapons out of existing chemicals to make sure they were ahead of the game if anyone else ever did. The program was then tasked with creating the antidotes to cure them. But, in order to do all this, they had to create the chemical weapons in the first place. They made nine using a mobile lab, the one that was hijacked by Markus.

Noor arrives but doesn’t bring the photos that Rose took until she’s sure the US government will protect her family, as promised. She tells them she's worried as Javad is currently looking through the security footage and the Iranian mission is on high alert after the party. Peter says it’ll take time to plan the extraction for her family and while Peter tries to grab Noor’s phone she reveals she's transferred the photos to a drive, which she refuses to hand it over until her family are out of Iran.

All episodes of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix now.