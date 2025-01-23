The Night Agent season 2 episode 7 recap: a step closer to Foxglove though time is running out

The Night Agent season 2 marks the return of Netflix's popular action thriller. Peter Sutherland is now working for Night Action, a top-secret program tasked with uncovering corruption and treason within the government.

From his very first mission it quickly becomes clear that Peter doesn't know who he can trust, and so he must fight to uncover the truth. A truth that leads him down a dark path of intelligence leaks and highly dangerous situations.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Night Agent season 2 episode 7.

Episode seven begins six years ago. Solomon is driving along at night and pulls over to help someone, the buyer that we know he now works for. He appears to have all his belongings in the back and when the buyer asks, Solomon says they’re his sisters and that she needed new equipment after a hit-and-run. He asks the man what he’s doing out at this time and he says he’s a trader and is off to work but his driver never showed up. He asks more about Solomon's sister and Solomon is angry that they never caught the person responsible. The tow truck arrives and they part ways, but the buyer clocks Solomon’s number plate.

It cuts to Solomon on another day getting into his truck. He notices an envelope has been left on his dash. Inside, a file with a note that reads, “Thanks for having my back last week. I am looking for a new driver.” Inside the file shows the ID of the man that hit Celeste and a photo of his car.

Catherine questions Solomon on his links to Foxglove (Image credit: Netflix)

In the present day, Peter has handcuffed Solomon to a table for interrogation. Solomon mentions that we knows Peter’s father was a traitor, but before he was arrested, none of the big government agencies were investigating him. He suggests an off-book agency were responsible for his arrest and he mentions Night Action.

Catherine calls Peter out of the room and tells him that Solomon doesn’t know anything about Night Action. Peter reveals that Solomon and his team were patched into their comms during her meet. He suggests there’s a mole in the FBI and that’s how they are gaining access, and that it would explain what happened to Alice and him in Bangkok when Solomon's team knew their extraction point. They realize that Solomon's main job is brokering deals to buy and sell secret intel and so Catherine wonders who he sold the Foxglove intel to since it wasn't the Iranians. Peter’s interrupted by Rose who reveals Noor is freaking out and that they need to meet with her immediately. Catherine says she’ll wait for Deputy Director Mosley to arrive and that Peter should go.

As Noor goes to leave the Iranian residences, Javad arrives and insists they spend time together, but she tells him she needs to be alone. Elsewhere, Tomás arrives back and is with Sloane. She suggests they spend the day together, but he says he’s in meetings. She worries that Tomás’s father, Viktor, is asking him to do something risky. Her suspicions are confirmed when it cuts to Tomás meeting with Markus who hands him a gun.

Finding out the truth, Noor is angry at Peter and Rose (Image credit: Netflix)

Noor goes to meet Rose and says she knows her brother, Farhad, is dead. She’s angry that Rose lied to her and while Peter arrives and apologizes, she’s still upset. Noor demands to know what happened, so he explains. She says she wants to call her mother, so he calls Sami. He can’t get through and she doesn’t believe they actually have her mother and tries to go back to the Iranian mission. Peter says it’s not safe for her. She refuses to come to the safe house with him, so he says instead to meet them tonight with Sami and her mother. As Noor leaves, Javad has followed her and is outside taking photos of her. He then takes photos of Peter and Rose as they leave behind her.

Markus and Tomás make a pick up of an unknown shipment with a truck and false documents to transport them. Catherine starts to question Solomon about the Foxglove intel. Solomon says he wants to talk to Peter alone. She says he needs to cut a deal with her if he wants the federal agents to cut him some slack, and he says if she wants to find out about Foxglove to look into cyanogen.

Rose is upset that they lied to Noor and wants to go back to California. They’re interrupted by a call from Catherine insisting Peter comes back. Meanwhile, Noor goes back to the mission and one of Javad’s team says Javad wants to speak with her and may have information about her missing mother.

Tomás joins Markus to execute his father's deadly plan (Image credit: Netflix)

By searching cyanogen as Solomon suggested, Catherine reveals a batch was just stolen from a chemical plant and that the shipment was intercepted by a fake crew - Markus and Tomás, though they don’t know this yet. Theorizing it’s the same crew that took the mobile lab and murdered the men, they realize that would mean they now have the lab and some of the compounds to make a chemical weapon from Foxglove, which could kill thousands of people. To stop them, they need to figure out what else they need to pick up. The Foxglove intel shows the agents what is needed and a list of the scientists involved. Rose finds one of the scientist's locations, Dr. Cole, and says she’ll go to meet him. As she leaves, she asks Catherine for protection to go back to California when she's done.

Peter questions Solomon and figures out that he’s covering for a superior. He brings up Celeste and says he’s doing bad things to protect her and that if she’s getting paid by Solomon’s boss, she’ll be in trouble too. So, if Solomon doesn’t help, Peter will get Celeste arrested for fraud.

Rose goes to see Dr. Cole and he denies knowing about Foxglove, until she shows him the file with his name on it. He tells her to leave or he’ll call security. She stops him by revealing that a shipment of cyanogen was stolen. Elsewhere, Markus and Tomás arrive at another location and they hand over their forged transport paperwork. The guard asks him to step out of the truck alerting the team that something is wrong. Markus kills him and then a police car with two more officers turns up. Tomás kills one of them and Markus kills the other.

Lying about Noor's mother's location, Javad makes his conviction (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Dr. Cole has taken Rose back to his house and says they need to go in the basement to his study. Worried, she sends her location to Peter. Dr. Cole reveals that while he worked on the project, he was only able to create antidotes for some of the chemical agents, but he was removed from the project before finishing. He was told that Foxglove was finished. Not believing that Foxglove was really over, he shows Rose some files which include a report on Viktor Bala, Tomás’s father in The Hague, who has used a chemical weapon on his own people. It shows his claim to have gotten the weapon from US sources, though they couldn’t find out how. He thinks that someone made the chemical agents in Foxglove and gave one to Viktor.

Back with Catherine and Peter, Catherine receives a call from Deputy Director Mosley. She then calls Rose to tell her the team have acquired another chemical compound, Oxamyl. Working with Dr. Cole they try to figure out what chemical weapon they could be making based on the two agents they’ve procured so far. He says the only one that uses the two is called K.X. - a very powerful blistering agent, and one of the chemical agents they couldn’t develop an antidote for. They track down two places in Philadelphia and Long Island where they could be manufacturing the next chemical that they’ll go after. Mosley heads to Philadelphia and Catherine goes to Long Island. She tasks Peter with continuing to watch over Solomon, but not to question him.

Javad meets with Noor and tells her that her mom is safe in Iran. When she asks if he can talk to her, he says she is in no state to talk. He shows her a photo of Rose and asks if she knows her. She denies it. He shows a photo of Peter and she denies knowing him, too. He then shows her the photo of her that day leaving the same place as Peter and Rose. She says that Peter has been following her and she thinks he’s a spy. She says he’s been threatening her to give him files, so she tried to hide from him upstairs at Abbas’s party. He sits with her and asks her what she’s doing with the Americans. He says if she doesn’t tell the truth, she’ll never see her mother again. Desperate, she admits that she went to the Americans offering Iranian intelligence in exchange for freedom. He’s angry at her, but grabs at her in a rage admitting that he was falling for her. He says once he tells Abbas, she’ll be heading back to Iran. To save herself, she offers to bring Peter to Javad.

Despite trust being on the line, Peter makes a bold move (Image credit: Netflix)

Catherine shows up to one of the places that Tomás and his team may turn up next. She asks an officer why they’re all out in the open rather than concealed. Catherine calls Peter to tell him they already got the next chemical and that they must have more teams working on gathering them then they realized.

Through the cameras Solomon says Peter should speak to his boss, the buyer, and that while the team have all the chemical elements, they need more than that, but he can find out what exactly that is if he speaks to his boss.

As Rose goes to leave Dr. Cole’s house, gunmen arrive and she instructs him that they will all need to hide - including Dr. Cole’s wife and daughter. The gunmen are Markus and his team. Peter tries to call Rose as they’re hiding and it tips the gunmen off to their whereabouts. The men have come to kidnap Dr. Cole to force him to build the chemical weapon for them and beat him to the ground. Rose says she’s one of his fellows and that she knows about Foxglove and has all the intel. As Dr. Cole lies unconscious she says they’ll need her in case he’s unable to make the weapon himself. They take her, Dr. Cole, and his family.

Elsewhere, Sami is in New York waiting for Noor to come and meet her mom. She doesn’t show up so Sami rings Catherine. She tells him they have a bigger problem as she stands in the room where Solomon was being held, only now he’s gone along with Peter.

All episodes of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix now.