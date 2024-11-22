Take Two: The Wizard of Oz trivia
Can you answer these 50/50 questions about The Wizard of Oz?
With Wicked now playing movie theaters, what better time than to look book on the movie that helped inspire the 2024 new movie: The Wizard of Oz. One of WTW's 100 best movies of all-time, The Wizard of Oz is beloved my many, but do you know some of the fascinating behind-the-scenes facts for the movie? Take your best with these 50/50 The Wizard of Oz trivia questions:
- True or false: The Wizard of Oz was the first movie to use technicolor?
- Over/under: three directors worked on The Wizard of Oz?
- Which classic Wizard of Oz line ranks higher on AFI’s 100 greatest movie quotes: A) “There’s no place like home”; B) “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
- True or false: The Wizard of Oz is the most-watched movie in history?
Play an interactive version of the game below to get an official score on how many you can get right (all you have to do is type in the appropriate answer; for the AFI quote, type in "A" or "B").
Check out the official answers, with some additional insight into each, right here.
