Take Two: best Netflix original series

The Diplomat season 2 premieres next Thursday, October 31, offering the latest episodes of a fan-favorite Netflix original series to subscribers. That has got us thinking about other classic Netflix originals to the point that we're using that as the jumping-off point for this edition of Take Two. We've have four 50/50 questions for you to answer right here:

Which season of Bridgerton was the most watched on Netflix: Bridgerton season 1 or Bridgerton season 3?

Which award-winning Netflix limited series had a higher IMDb score: Baby Reindeer or The Queen’s Gambit ?

Which foreign language Netflix series has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score: Lupin or Squid Game ?

Which Netflix original won the most Emmys in a single year: Beef season 1 or The Crown season 4?

Play an interactive version of the game below to get an official score on how many you can get right (all you have to do is type in the appropriate answer).

If you enjoyed that, check out more games from What to Watch:

Check out the official answers, with some additional insight into each, right here.