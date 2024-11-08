Take Two: Hugh Grant movies
Can you answer these 50/50 questions about Hugh Grant's movie career?
Hugh Grant's latest movie, Heretic, is now playing everywhere. The psychological thriller is more in line with the actor's late career swing toward more villain roles than the romantic leads that he often played in the 90s and early 2000s. But all through that time Grant has been a favorite for many moviegoers. But how well do you know his career? Put that to the test with this week's edition of Take Two, which poses these questions about Hugh Grant's movie career:
- Which classic Hugh Grant rom-com has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score: Four Weddings and a Funeral or Notting Hill?
- Which Hugh Grant rom-com is his bigger box office success: Bridget Jones’s Diary or Love Actually?
- True or False: Hugh Grant has been nominated for an Oscar
- Who has directed Hugh Grant in more movies: Richard Curtis or Guy Ritchie?
Play an interactive version of the game below to get an official score on how many you can get right (all you have to do is type in the appropriate answer).
