CBS TV schedule: what's on CBS this week?

With so many channels and streaming services these days, it can be hard to keep track of your favorite shows. Want to know what's on CBS this week? You'll find this week's full primetime TV schedule for CBS right here.

As one of the four major networks in the US, CBS is available over the air through a TV antenna or as part of a cable TV subscription. You can also watch CBS as part of a subscription to Paramount Plus. Many live TV streaming services offer CBS as well, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Take a look at the CBS TV schedule for this week directly below, and below that you'll see what's new in the CBS fall TV lineup.

CBS TV schedule: September 4-10

Here's the CBS primetime TV schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:

Monday, September 4

8-8:30 pm ET/PT: The Neighborhood (rerun)

8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Bob Hearts Abishola (rerun)

9-10 pm ET/PT: NCIS: Hawai'i (rerun)

10-11 pm ET/PT: NCIS: Los Angeles (rerun)

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Tuesday, September 5

8-9 pm ET/PT: FBI (rerun)

9-10 pm ET/PT: FBI: International (rerun)

10-11 pm ET/PT: FBI: Most Wanted (rerun)

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Wednesday, September 6

8-9 pm ET/PT: Big Brother season 25

9-10 pm ET/PT: Superfan

10-11 pm ET/PT: So Help Me Todd (rerun)

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Thursday, September 7

8-8:30 pm ET/PT: Young Sheldon (rerun)

8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Ghosts (rerun)

9-10 pm ET/PT: Big Brother

10-11 pm ET/PT: The Challenge USA

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Friday, September 8

8-9 pm ET/PT: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

9-10 pm ET/PT: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

10-11 pm ET/PT: 48 Hour

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Saturday, September 9

7:30 pm ET/PT: College Football on CBS: UCLA at San Diego State

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news

Sunday, September 10

8:30-9:30 pm ET/PT: Big Brother (new)

9:30-10:30 pm ET/PT: Fire Country (repeat)

10:30-11:30 pm ET/PT: Fire Country (repeat)

11:30-12 am ET/PT: Local News

CBS fall TV lineup 2023

The CBS fall TV schedule begins Monday, October 2. It's important to note that the lineup will shift over the next few weeks, changing times as reality shows end and new shows take their place. We'll be sure to keep you updated. Here's a general breakdown of what the primetime TV schedule will look like this fall:

Monday (beginning October 2)

8-9 pm ET/PT: The Price is Right at Night

9-10 pm ET/PT: Lotería Loca

10-11 pm ET/PT: NCIS (rerun)

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Tuesday (beginning October 3)

8-9 pm ET/PT: Big Brother

9-10 pm ET/PT: FBI True

10-11 pm ET/PT: FBI (rerun)

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Wednesday (beginning September 27)

8-9:30 pm ET/PT: Survivor season 45

9:30-11 pm ET/PT: The Amazing Race season 35

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Thursday (beginning November 16)

8-8:30 pm ET/PT: Young Sheldon (rerun)

8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Ghosts (rerun)

9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Ghosts UK

9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Ghosts UK

10-11 pm ET/PT: SEAL Team

11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming

11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)

Friday (beginning November 3)

8-9 pm ET/PT: Let's Make a Deal Primetime

9-10 pm ET/PT: Raid the Cage

10-11 pm ET/PT: Blue Bloods (rerun)

Saturday

7:30-11 pm ET/4:30-8 pm ET/PT: College Football

Sunday (beginning September 24)