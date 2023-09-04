CBS TV schedule: what's on CBS this week?
Take a look at when CBS TV shows air this fall.
With so many channels and streaming services these days, it can be hard to keep track of your favorite shows. Want to know what's on CBS this week? You'll find this week's full primetime TV schedule for CBS right here.
As one of the four major networks in the US, CBS is available over the air through a TV antenna or as part of a cable TV subscription. You can also watch CBS as part of a subscription to Paramount Plus. Many live TV streaming services offer CBS as well, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
Take a look at the CBS TV schedule for this week directly below, and below that you'll see what's new in the CBS fall TV lineup.
CBS TV schedule: September 4-10
Here's the CBS primetime TV schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:
Monday, September 4
- 8-8:30 pm ET/PT: The Neighborhood (rerun)
- 8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Bob Hearts Abishola (rerun)
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: NCIS: Hawai'i (rerun)
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: NCIS: Los Angeles (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Tuesday, September 5
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: FBI (rerun)
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: FBI: International (rerun)
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: FBI: Most Wanted (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Wednesday, September 6
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Big Brother season 25
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Superfan
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: So Help Me Todd (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Thursday, September 7
- 8-8:30 pm ET/PT: Young Sheldon (rerun)
- 8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Ghosts (rerun)
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Big Brother
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: The Challenge USA
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Friday, September 8
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: 48 Hour
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Saturday, September 9
- 7:30 pm ET/PT: College Football on CBS: UCLA at San Diego State
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
Sunday, September 10
- 8:30-9:30 pm ET/PT: Big Brother (new)
- 9:30-10:30 pm ET/PT: Fire Country (repeat)
- 10:30-11:30 pm ET/PT: Fire Country (repeat)
- 11:30-12 am ET/PT: Local News
CBS fall TV lineup 2023
The CBS fall TV schedule begins Monday, October 2. It's important to note that the lineup will shift over the next few weeks, changing times as reality shows end and new shows take their place. We'll be sure to keep you updated. Here's a general breakdown of what the primetime TV schedule will look like this fall:
Monday (beginning October 2)
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: The Price is Right at Night
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Lotería Loca
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: NCIS (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Tuesday (beginning October 3)
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Big Brother
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: FBI True
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: FBI (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Wednesday (beginning September 27)
- 8-9:30 pm ET/PT: Survivor season 45
- 9:30-11 pm ET/PT: The Amazing Race season 35
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Thursday (beginning November 16)
- 8-8:30 pm ET/PT: Young Sheldon (rerun)
- 8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Ghosts (rerun)
- 9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Ghosts UK
- 9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Ghosts UK
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: SEAL Team
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local programming
- 11:35 pm-12:37 am ET/PT: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (rerun)
Friday (beginning November 3)
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Let's Make a Deal Primetime
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Raid the Cage
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: Blue Bloods (rerun)
Saturday
- 7:30-11 pm ET/4:30-8 pm ET/PT: College Football
Sunday (beginning September 24)
- 7-8 pm ET/PT: 60 Minutes
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Yellowstone
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Yellowstone
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: Big Brother
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
