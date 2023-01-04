If you're a fan of watching everyday people win big prizes on game shows, we've got some great news for you. The Price Is Right at Night is back.

For over 50 years, The Price Is Right has served as a classic staple of daytime TV in the US (and the UK version of the series has become quite the hit as well). Viewers love seeing contestants on stage with host Drew Carey playing one of the many games that call for players to use their working knowledge of the cost of living to help them win some highly sought-after prizes. (We're partial to Plinko.)

Now besides differing from the time of day it airs, The Price Is Right at Night also sets itself apart from the original show with its themed episodes, often designating nights for contestants with things in common, such as their profession. Oh, and did we mention the prizes are bigger in primetime?

Here's everything we know about how you can watch The Price Is Right at Night.

By the way, other game shows currently airing in primetime include Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Jeopardy.

How to watch The Price Is Right at Night

Kicking off the new year, The Price Is Right at Night premieres with a five-week event on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series continues airing episodes on Wednesdays and wraps this winter stint on February 1. Episodes become available to live-stream and watch on demand on Paramount Plus.

To date, we don't have confirmation about a UK release date. However, as that information becomes available we can it along here.

The Price Is Right at Night episodes

Below we’ve provided an episode guide for recent The Price Is Right at Night episodes:

"Redemption" (January 4):

"Gives an audience full of previous contestants who had heart-wrenching losses a second chance to 'come on down' and win big. Hoping history won't repeat itself, contestants play to win big prizes, including a trip to a private island in Belize, a 14-day cruise to Antarctica, a sailboat, new car, cash prizes, a home theater set and much, much more."

"Grocery Store Employees" (January 11):

"Features grocery store employees whose expert knowledge of product pricing is put to the test. Contestants have a chance to win incredible prizes, including an Italian getaway, an all-inclusive Costa Rican retreat, a 17-foot boat, new cars and much more."

"Geniuses" (January 18):

"Puts a spotlight on incredibly gifted contestants, including mathematicians, a chess Grandmaster, an astrophysicist and a contestant who earned a perfect SAT score. These brainiacs will play for a chance to win $100,000, a Tesla and so much more."

"Service Industry Workers" (January 25):

"Gives constants who work for gratuity a chance to win the biggest tips of their lives."

"Superfans" (February 1):

"Celebrates some of the show's most passionate and dedicated viewers. From a legacy contestant whose family members are such fans that she was named after a Barker Beauty, to those who have extensive memorabilia collections, this special is a thank you to the fans who continue to be a part of the show's historic run on network television. Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime experience of dinner with Drew Carey, a trip to Switzerland and more."

The Price Is Right at Night host

Drew Carey took over The Price Is Right duties in 2007 following longtime host Bob Barker's departure. Prior to Carey becoming the face of the game show, the Cleveland, Ohio, native spent years as a stand-up comedian, starred in the sitcom The Drew Carey Show and spent time hosting the US version of the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?