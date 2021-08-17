‘The Price Is Right’ celebrating 50th season with primetime special

The Price Is Right, CBS’s popular daytime game show, will celebrate its 50th year when the new season airs its first episode on Sept. 13 at its usual 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT time slot. In addition to season-long celebrations, CBS has announced a primetime special for TV’s longest running game show that will air on Sept. 30 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

The Price Is Right debuted on CBS on Sept. 4, 1972, with the iconic Bob Barker as the host. In addition to Barker, the show’s pricing games, the big wheel and the Showcase Showdowns offering extravagant prizes — more than $300,000,000 in cash and prizes, including 8,400 cars — made it incredibly popular. Barker stepped down from hosting duties in 2007 and Drew Carey took over the gig.

The game show plans to go big for its golden anniversary. The 50th season will start with a weeklong event where a contestant can win up to $1 million each day; they’ll feature a new game exclusively for this season called “Back to ‘72,” where they’ll have to guess the price of products that were featured during the early years of The Price Is Right; and, best of all, fans will be welcomed back to the studio to hear their name called and told to “come on down!”

As for The Price Is Right primetime special on Sept. 30, it will commemorate the historic milestone for the game show with a look back at some of its biggest winners, never-before-seen outtakes, luxury cars and big cash prizes, as well as a salute to Bob Barker (CBS gave no hint if Barker, 97, would be in attendance for the special, but fingers crossed).

Barker offered his congratulations to the show as part of the CBS announcement:

““First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price is Right. The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride! Once again, congratulations to The Price is Right on 50 historic years!! Here’s to 50 more!!”

The Price Is Right airs every weekday at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on your local CBS station. Episodes can also be live streamed and watched on-demand through the CBS app or on Paramount Plus.