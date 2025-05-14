Beyond the Gates spoilers: Vernon hires Eva?

Since Beyond the Gates’ started rolling out episodes, we’ve been waiting for Vernon (Clifton Davis) to show us that lion within as the Dupree patriarch that says, “Don’t mess with my family.”

We thought we would see it with Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) as he continued to mistreat Dani (Karla Mosley) and make a mockery of their marriage. However, Vernon more or less cowered to Bill, opting to do what it took to make sure Bill didn’t spill Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) deep, dark secret. Vernon even pressured Dani to attend Bill and Hayley’s (Marquita Goings) wedding.

But now that Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) life has been turned upside down with the public revelation that Ted (Maurice Johnson) cheated with Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), and the two had a child in Eva (Ambyr Michelle), Vernon may finally go roaring in Fairmont Crest. This could ring even truer when you consider the fact that Leslie has been running around town tormenting the Duprees in the aftermath of her anniversary party shenanigans. Vernon is starting to look at Leslie as a threat to his family. She won’t go away and has teased to having more surprises in store.

Ambyr Michelle, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on May 13, after Martin, Vernon and a restaurant full of people witnessed Leslie reject Eva, Vernon confronted Leslie and told her he’ll never forget what she did to his family. Furthermore, he theorized that she’ll regret rejecting Eva, the only person who loves her. Could Vernon plot and scheme to make sure Leslie indeed regrets her actions?

We can imagine a situation in which Vernon decides to hire Eva. Not because he thinks she’d be a fantastic employee necessarily, but because she has intel that could help him put a stop to the menace that is her mother. Heck, Vernon may also feel bad for Eva on some level because she was raised by Leslie.

If we’re right about Vernon’s job offer for Eva and she takes it, we think some of the Duprees are bound to be furious. If we had to guess, Kat (Colby Muhammad) is the person most likely to blow a gasket about the news, as she is now making it her mission to eviscerate Eva and Leslie for ruining her family.

For now, this is again just a prediction about Vernon and Eva, but boy, would it be interesting to watch actually happen.

