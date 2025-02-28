General Hospital spoilers: Lucky and Elizabeth face a reunion hiccup?
Will another woman in Port Charles get in the way?
One of General Hospital’s super couples appears to finally be on track ot reunite, oddly thanks to Cyrus (Jeff Kober). After the serial murderer tried to kill Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) came to the rescue, a move that almost cost him his life, it appears the on-again-off-again couple is ready to travel down that road of reconciliation, signaled by the kiss Elizabeth planted on Lucky in the episode that aired on February 27.
For us, their getting back together can’t come fast enough, as we’ve been waiting for the happy occasion since Lucky returned to Port Charles. (We’re also waiting for Sonny [Maurice Benard] and Carly [Laura Wright] to reunite too, but we’ll address one super couple at a time.)
Sadly though, we can imagine two big obstacles for Lucky and Elizabeth, which threatens to tear them apart before they even fully commit to one another. First, there’s Lucky’s habit of leaving town, a trait he no doubt inherited from his father.
He was gone from Port Charles for years, committed to a noble cause overseas, and largely absent from his son’s life. Then the moment he got back to town, in an attempt to help Lulu (Alexa Havins), he was quickly ready to leave again, despite all his reasons to stay. While he’s recently claimed to be committed to staying in Port Charles for the foreseeable future, we can’t help but wonder what adventure or cause could come along to take him away again. Would Elizabeth really put up with his leaving again?
The other stumbling block Lucky and Elizabeth could come via Kristina (Kate Mansi). Since she hired him as the bartender for Charlie’s, we’ve noticed they’re becoming quite close. Now you could say they're only meant to be friends, and that bond is really an extension of the friendship that existed between their fathers.
However, we’d be remiss not to point out that with Kristina short on friends and romance these days, it’s easy to picture her developing a crush on Lucky. And should she pursue any romantic feelings for him, that instantly becomes a problem for his romance with Elizabeth. It may also present a problem for Sonny and Lucky, as Sonny is protective of his daughter and likely doesn’t want her involved in any more drama in love.
At this juncture, we can’t exactly predict with certainty what’s in store for Lucky and Elizabeth, but we know relationships are rarely “forever” in the soap world.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 3-7
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon forbids Lily?