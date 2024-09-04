Netflix adds deliciously dark Martin Freeman comedy series with 92% Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix has added Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard's critically acclaimed dark parenting comedy Breeders.

It's the first time the series, which has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, has been available on the streaming service. Note it's available on UK Netflix, while in the US all four seasons are available on Hulu.

Originally shown on FX in the US and Sky TV in the UK, it ended last year and now Netflix is hoping a wider audience will get to enjoy the comedy.

Freeman stars as Paul, a caring father who along with his partner Ally (Haggard) aim to be the perfect parents and obviously fail. They have to juggle their careers, aging parents, a big mortgage and all the challenges parenting throws at you as they look after their young children Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles). They almost have an extra child when Ally's estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) turns up on their doorstep. Playing Paul's parents are Alun Armstrong as Jim and Joanna Bacon as Jackie.

The show was Freeman's idea and he told The Times the character of Paul is similar to himself.

"Paul is as close to me as I'm likely to play. There's so much of me in there, for good and bad. Mainly for bad, actually."

In the same interview, Freeman spoke about how he aimed to make Breeders a show that highlights how parenting isn't always fun, with Paul prone to losing his temper, while not making it too dark.

"Part of the challenge was to see if we could make something that wasn't Ken Loach but was disturbing, while also in a comedic setting. And really, properly, go there."

Breeders enjoyed four seasons (Image credit: Sky)

So, Breeders is darker than say Apple TV Plus's Trying, which stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple aiming to have a family. And also Outnumbered, the classic sitcom starring Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, which is returning for a Christmas special later this year.

If you like your comedy with a bit of bite then Breeders might be perfect for you. Breeders is available on Netflix now in the UK and Hulu in the US.