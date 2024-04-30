How to watch Shardlake: stream the historical mystery series online

We're going back to Tudor Britain to investigate a murder in new TV show Shardlake, which hits screens on Wednesday, May 1.

Debut: Wednesday, May 1

Episodes: 4

Shardlake centers on the lawyer Matthew Shardlake, who is tasked by Oliver Cromwell with an investigation into a death in a monastery. The various parties all have stakes in the game... not least Shardlake, as the victim was his predecessor!

Based on the first novel in the Shardlake series by C.J. Sansom, entitled 'Dissolution', Shardlake already has lots of anticipation due to the popularity of the books.

So here's how to watch Shardlake online, as it's not airing on TV.

How to watch Shardlake

There's one place you'll have to turn to watch Shardlake: that's Disney Plus, with the Disney-made streaming service having exclusive rights to the show.

Disney Plus starts at $7.99 / £4.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier, which lets you stream shows and movies but with commercials throughout. $13.99 / £7.99 gets you the ad-free tier, so you don't need to sit through advertisements when trying to enjoy Shardlake.

Some of these plans are also available in annual plans, which generally cost the same as 10 months of a subscription. Unfortunately, there's no Disney Plus free trial right now, but US streamers can still save by signing up for the Disney Bundle which includes Disney Plus and Hulu for $9.99 monthly.

There are four episodes of Shardlake, and they'll all be streaming on Disney Plus at the same time, so you won't need to wait for new installments.

How to watch read Shardlake first

If you prefer to read a book before you watch its screen adaptation, you'll definitely want to do the same for Shardlake.

The TV show is based on 'Dissolution' by C.J. Sandsom, published in 2003. This is the first novel in the Shardlake series of historical mystery books, which as of 2018 has seven entries.

You only need to read the first for Shardlake though as it sticks to the first entry in the series. Perhaps if the show is successful, more of the books will be adapted.