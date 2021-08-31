'The Control Room': Cast, plot, and everything you need to know

BBC1 has started filming on The Control Room, a "gripping new thriller" about an emergency response handler whose life is turned upside down one night by a life and death 999 call.

Created by the producers of Sherlock, Dracula and Inside Men, and written by BAFTA and RTS award-winning Nick Leather (Mothers’ Day, Murdered for Being Different) the three-part series will be filmed and set in Scotland. Here's everything we know so far...

With production just getting underway, the three-part series won't be on our screens until next year. When the BBC confirms an official release date, we'll be sure to post it here.

There's no word on whether the show will be aired in the US at this stage.

What's the plot of The Control Room?

A statement from the BBC describes the show as... "A gripping new thriller set in Glasgow. The Control Room tells the story of Gabe (De Caestecker), an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences..."

Joanna Vanderham stars alongside Iain De Caestecker. (Image credit: BBC)

Who stars in The Control Room?

Iain De Caestecker plays the emergency call handler at the centre of the story and the Scottish actor recent TV dramas include Us and political thriller Roadkill, in which he appeared opposite Hugh Laurie. He has also earned global fame as Agent Leo Fitz in the long-running Marvel franchise Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The show's other lead will be played by Joanna Vanderham, who's appeared in British shows such as The Runaway and The Paradise, but has found success in America with hit shows Warriors and Legends of Tomorrow. The pair worked together briefly in 2011 BBC1 series Young James Herriot.

Further cast includes Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary, The Capture, Finding Alice), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Taj Atwal (The Syndicate, Line of Duty) and Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard, Versailles).

What do the cast say about The Control Room?

Iain De Caestecker is delighted to be starring in the three-part drama and in a BBC statement he said... “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life. I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

“I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life," added Joanna Vanderham. "Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence. The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue. I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

Elaine Cameron of producers, Hartswood Films, says: “Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn. We are delighted to have such a visionary director in Amy Neil she’s like a tiny Scottish female Hitchcock! As with many Hartswood dramas we are incredibly lucky to have attracted some amazing acting talent. Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC says: “We’re delighted to be working with Hartswood on this exciting new show. Nick’s beautiful scripts tell a truly unique story, full of passion, emotion and intrigue. I can’t wait to see them brought to life by this brilliantly talented cast and crew.”

Is there a trailer for The Control Room?

There's no trailer at the moment, but as soon as one lands we'll be sure to post it here!