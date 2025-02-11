Emmerdale spoilers: Death toll: who hasn't survived the ice crash horror?

Mack, Sam, Bear, Matty, Liam, Caleb, Cain, Paddy, Amy, Tracy, Vanessa, Suzy, Chas, Leyla, Kerry, Mandy and Charity were all involved in the limo crashes. But which of them haven't survived?

Emmerdale is a village in mourning in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the wake of the horrific events of the ice crash and the terror and fatalities that followed, the village is in mourning and the police are swarming.

Valentine's Night took a deadly turn for those in the limos (Image credit: ITV)

But how many villagers have lost their lives? Which families are now looking at a very different future?

Many secrets emerged that fateful night. Will they stay sunk or surface?

A limo has sunk into a lake and villagers' lives have been lost… (Image credit: ITV)

Survivors such as Noah Dingle, who'd been spiked that deadly night, are questioned as the mourners look for someone to blame for the horror that has been inflicted on the village. But who is innocent? And who has blood on their hands?

Survivor Noah Dingle (Image credit: ITV)

Will life in Emmerdale ever be the same again?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm/ 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .