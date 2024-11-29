The Traitors UK season 3: release date and everything we know

The Traitors UK season 3 is coming to BBC1 in 2025 with Claudia Winkleman hosting again.

The Traitors UK season 3 is coming to BBC One on New Year's Day for another bout of deception and double-crossing, plus a fresh batch of contestants and more of Claudia Winkleman's now-infamous tweed outfits!

The hit reality show had us glued to our screens last year, as series winner Harry was revealed as a Traitor and walked away with a £95,000 cash prize all to himself!

Now, once again the undercover Traitors are tasked with "murdering" the Faithfuls without being caught in order to win up to £120,000. But this time there are some fresh format changes to look out for, plus some new twists that will have us on the edge of our seats!

So here’s everything you need to know about the new series of The Traitors on BBC One…

The third series of The Traitors will launch on Wednesday 1 January at 8 pm on BBC One and iPlayer. For episodes 1 and 2, The Traitors will air at 8 pm. From episode 3 onwards it will air at 9 pm. The show will airon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, as per the last series.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet and the BBC seem to be keeping details of the show top secret for now. But we’ll post here as soon as it’s released!

The Traitors UK season 3 — what happens in the third series?

Much of The Traitors UK season 3 is being kept under wraps, including the number of contestants. But what we do know is that they're all back at Ardross Castle in Scotland and that the Traitors are once again tasked with "murdering" the Faithfuls without being caught, with a cash prize of up to £120,000 up for grabs.

Claudia Winkleman is also back as host. But expect bigger and better missions and some major new twists!

The BBC synopsis reads: "In this nail-biting award-winning, reality series, Claudia Winkleman greets a group of strangers as they arrive at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

"But hidden amongst them are the Traitors whose job is to secretly murder their fellow players, without getting caught. It’s up to the others, the Faithful, to try to detect who the traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim.

"For the lucky ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning that life-changing cash. But if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll take it all. New series and a whole new game. But who will make it through?"

Who are the past winners of Uk version of The Traitors?

The Traitors UK Season 1 winners: Aaron, Hannah and Meryl — Faithfuls

The Traitors UK season 1 winners (from left) Aaron, Meryl and Hannah with Claudia Winkleman. (Image credit: BBC)

The first series of The Traitors UK was won by Faithfuls Aaron, Hannah and Meryl, who successfully banished all the Traitors to share a prize pot of £101,500.

Since winning, Aaron has appeared on Celebrity Mastermind, First Dates and Love Island USA.

Meanwhile, Hannah has been busy with her podcast Ghost Huns with comedian Suzie Preece, and call centre agent Meryl has changed jobs and also appeared on the 2023 Christmas special of The Weakest Link.

The Traitors UK Season 2: Harry — Traitor

Harry celebrating his win stood next to the pile of gold and Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors season 2. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

In a must-watch final episode of The Traitors season 2, Harry strategically manipulated his way to victory by conning Traitors' bestie Mollie, avoiding banishment and walking away with £95,000.

Since then Harry has left the Armed Forces and is capitalising on his newfound fame with red carpet events, vlogging and an appearance on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.