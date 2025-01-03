With Love, Meghan: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Meghan Markle lifestyle series

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returned to Instagram recently with the announcement that her new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, is coming to Netflix as part of the production deal she shares with her husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

The series will feature the Duchess of Sussex and her guests cooking, working in the garden and creating things that spark joy in everyday life. Guests during the eight 33-minute episodes include chefs, actors and personal friends, all coming together to elevate meals and celebrate friendship.

The new series follows the recent release of the sports documentary Polo, also from the Duke and Duchess' production deal.

Here's everything we know about With Love, Meghan.

With Love, Meghan premieres Wednesday, January 15, on Netflix. As a Netflix original series, you need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch it.

Thankfully there are several subscription options available to you. You can view some of the options below:

With Love, Meghan premise

Here's the official synopsis of the new lifestyle series With Love, Meghan from Netflix:

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

With Love, Meghan cast

With Love, Meghan features Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reprising her role as a lifestyle maven. Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starred in Suits and ran the lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Some of her guests on the new series include professional chef Roy Choi (The Chef Show), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and chef Alice Waters, author of The Art of Simple Food. Based on the trailer, it looks like Prince Harry will have at least a cameo in the new series.

With Love, Meghan trailer

Take a look at the trailer for With Love, Meghan below.