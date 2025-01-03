With Love, Meghan: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Meghan Markle lifestyle series
The Duchess of Sussex has a new Netflix lifestyle series.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returned to Instagram recently with the announcement that her new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, is coming to Netflix as part of the production deal she shares with her husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.
The series will feature the Duchess of Sussex and her guests cooking, working in the garden and creating things that spark joy in everyday life. Guests during the eight 33-minute episodes include chefs, actors and personal friends, all coming together to elevate meals and celebrate friendship.
The new series follows the recent release of the sports documentary Polo, also from the Duke and Duchess' production deal.
Here's everything we know about With Love, Meghan.
With Love, Meghan release date
With Love, Meghan premieres Wednesday, January 15, on Netflix. As a Netflix original series, you need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch it.
Thankfully there are several subscription options available to you. You can view some of the options below:
With Love, Meghan premise
Here's the official synopsis of the new lifestyle series With Love, Meghan from Netflix:
"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."
With Love, Meghan cast
With Love, Meghan features Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reprising her role as a lifestyle maven. Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starred in Suits and ran the lifestyle blog, The Tig.
Some of her guests on the new series include professional chef Roy Choi (The Chef Show), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and chef Alice Waters, author of The Art of Simple Food. Based on the trailer, it looks like Prince Harry will have at least a cameo in the new series.
With Love, Meghan trailer
Take a look at the trailer for With Love, Meghan below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.