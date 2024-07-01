The Au Pair: cast, plot and everything we know
The Au Pair boasts a great cast including Sir David Suchet...
The Au Pair sees Sir David Suchet make a return to our TV screens in a new Channel 5 drama.
The Poirot legend, whose most recent credits are His Dark Materials and Press, is teaming up with Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton and Vera's Kenny Doughty. The four-part series is about a woman who seems to have it all until everything changes when she hires a mysterious young French au pair. It's billed as a "compelling series" that "delves deep into the complexities of family, trust and hidden truths amidst the backdrop of the picturesque countryside".
Here's everything we know about the suspenseful drama set in England…
The Au Pair release date
With the drama only recently announced and filming not yet taking place, a 2025 release date looks likely but this is still to be confirmed.
Sally Bretton, of Not Going Out, Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise fame, is leading the cast as mother-of-two Zoe Dalton. David Suchet plays her father George. Vera's Kenny Doughty plays Zoe’s husband Chris. Lupin's Ludmilla Makowski is Sandrine, the "beguiling young French woman", who Zoe hires as an au pair.
Plot
Zoe is a woman who appears to have everything: a handsome and successful husband, two adorable stepchildren and a stunning home in a beautiful English town. But, you guessed it, everything is about to go wrong for Zoe. Yes, Zoe makes the unwise decision to hire Sandrine as an au pair. She's described as a young French woman who "triggers an unsettling shift in the household, as instincts and suspicions arise, hinting at hidden agendas and long-concealed truths".
The makers also hint that not everything is as it seems in Zoe's marriage. And that the couple are facing marital issues, while Zoe's dad George moving in next door further complicates life. The series is written by Michael Foott (Desperate Measures) and Andy Bayliss (The Good Ship Murder).
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
