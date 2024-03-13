Fear: cast plot and everything we know

Fear is a new Prime Video thriller series starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and The Lazarus Project's Anjli Mohindra as a couple broken by a neighbor’s allegations. They play Martyn and Rebecca, who are thrilled to move into their new house in Glasgow with their two young children.

But they soon find themselves facing allegations that are every parent’s worst nightmare and, worse still, there’s nowhere to turn for help. It's based on the book Fear by Dirk Kurbjuweit.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Fear is a three-part series launching on Prime Video in the UK in 2025. We'll update with the release date when we can and if we hear where US viewers can watch it, we’ll update this page too.

Is there a trailer for Fear?

It's far too early for a Fear trailer just yet, but do check back later in the year to see when we post it.

Fear plot

In Fear, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) are excited to move out of London and into a beautiful new home in Glasgow. But while the new neighborhood seems idyllic at first, Rebecca is unnerved when their neighbor Jan (played by Tom Jones’ actress Solly McLeod) makes some unnerving comments. This then turns into something altogether more intimidating and the couple find themselves facing horrendous accusations but the authorities refuse to step in.

Fear cast — Martin Compston as Martyn

Martin Compston who plays Martyn in Fear is best known for playing Steve Arnott in Line of Duty. He has also starred in The Rig, Traces, Mayflies, Our House, Vigil, The Nest and Monarch of the Glen.

Martin Compston as Steve Arnott (centre) in Line of Duty (Image credit: BBC)

Anjli Mohindra as Rebecca

Anjli Mohindra plays Rebecca in Fear. Anjli has previously starred as Archie in the hit series The Lazarus Project. She’s also had roles in Bodyguard, Vigil, Munich: The Edge of War, Doctor Who, The Sarah Jane Adventures and The Missing.

Anjli Mohindra as Archie in The Lazarus Project. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring?

Fear also stars Solly McLeod (Tom Jones) as the couple’s neighbor Jan. James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), Anneika Rose (Line of Duty) and Bhav Joshi (The Diplomat) also star.

Solly McLeod in ITV drama Tom Jones.. (Image credit: ITV)

Behind the scenes and more

Fear is created by Wild Mercury (a Banijay UK company) (The Rig, The Sixth Commandment) and Capricorn Productions, and written by Mick Ford (After the Flood, The Stranger) based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit and directed by Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Shardlake). Executive producers are Derek Wax and Frances Flannery for Wild Mercury, Suzanne Reid for Capricorn Productions, Mick Ford and Justin Chadwick, the producer is Matt Brown. The production of Fear has been supported by Screen Scotland through its Broadcast Content Fund, Banijay Rights are handling international distribution.