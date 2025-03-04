Prime Video adds superb Martin Compston thriller — and I couldn't take my eyes off it
Prime Video has just got a tense psychological thriller that will really play on your mind.
Prime Video has just added an unsettling new psychological thriller that will have you hooked from the start.
Fear, which landed on Tuesday 4 March and is one of the best TV shows streaming this week, is a thought-provoking three-part drama centred on a family pushed to their limit when their menacing neighbour accuses them of child abuse.
It stars Scottish actor and Line of Duty favourite Martin Compston and The Lazarus Project's Anjli Mohindra, as married couple Martyn and Rebecca Berwick, who relocate from London to a beautiful new house in Glasgow with their two young children.
Life in their dream home soon turns into a nightmare, however, as their basement-dwelling neighbour Jan (Tom Jones' Solly McLeod) starts making unnerving remarks towards Rebecca, initiating a campaign of intimidation against the couple, which culminates in him accusing them of physically, mentally and sexually abusing their children.
While the subject matter is obviously distressing, this three-parter is a compelling exploration of how parents would cope if faced with this situation — the fear the Berwicks feel about being accused of harming their beloved children is palpable thanks to the solid performances from its two leads Compston and Mohindra.
Special mention must also go to McLeod, who perfectly straddles the line between sympathetic and sinister as the deeply troubled Jan. A great example of this is how we discover Jan's not quite the caring neighbor he first appears when, having welcomed the family with "homemade" pizza and soup, he returns to his dingy kitchen where he quietly surveys an empty takeaway pizza box and shop-bought soup carton.
Game of Thrones’ James Cosmo also gives a sterling performance as Martyn’s estranged father, whose actions answer the age-old question: how far would you go to protect your child? The drama also gets serious about the impact of modern technology on our lives and in our homes.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Fear is nothing short of superb. If you watch one thing this week make sure it's this — you'll be afraid not to.
All three episodes of Fear are available to stream on Prime Video now.
With over 20 years’ experience writing about TV and film, Vicky currently writes features for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines plus news and watching guides for WhatToWatch.com, a job which involves chatting to a whole host of famous faces. Our Vicky LOVES light entertainment, with Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK among her fave shows. Basically, if it’s got a shiny floor, she’s all over it! When she’s not watching TV, you might find Vicky in therapy… retail therapy that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
He may not be a murderer, but Finn's toxic trait on The Bold and the Beautiful may sink his marriage to Steffy
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 3, 2025: 'I'm your father'