Gladiators 2025: release date, new games, Gladiators, hosts, trailer, interviews and everything we know

Get ready to feel the power once again as Gladiators 2025 reunites us with the Lycra-clad superhumans, ready to battle with a new batch of fit and eager contenders.

When Gladiators 2024 arrived on our screens in January 2024, BBC1’s revival of the epic 1990s series was one of the most-watched shows of the year with nearly 10 million viewers tuning in for the first episode.

Now, it’s back for a new 11-part second season with contenders all set to face the elite team of athletes and bodybuilders in a series of thrilling bouts and battles.

Here's everything we know about the new series, plus an interview with Gladiators Electro, Apollo and Nitro!

The second series of Gladiators begins at 5.50pm on Saturday, January 18 on BBC1. There are 11 episodes and the series will air weekly in the same slot.

Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.

Gladiators 2025 presenters

Bradley and Barney host proceedings at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. (Image credit: BBC)

Father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh return to host the second series of Gladiators which was filmed at Sheffield's Utilita Arena in the summer of 2024.

Gladiators 2025 – Meet the referees

Sonia Mkoloma, Mark Clattenburg and Lee Phillips are the referees in Gladiators. (Image credit: BBC)

Keeping everything fair and on track are the team of referees who are ex-Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg, fitness pro Lee Phillips and former international netball player Sonia Mkoloma, while voice-over commentary is provided by former football commentator Guy Mowbray.

Gladiators 2025 - Meet the Gladiators

The mighty Gladiators are in force! (Image credit: BBC)

All 16 Gladiators from the first series are back. They are:

Legend

Ex-powerlifter Matt Morsia.

Fire

Former Team GB sprinter and Strictly Come Dancing 2024 star, Montell Douglas.

Bionic

Bodybuilder Matty Campbell.

Diamond

Bodybuilder Livi Sheldon.

Nitro

Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who's also taken part in Celebrity MasterChef and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. Sadly, Nitro will not take part in the games, due to an injury, but will still be involved in the fun.

Electro

Fitness coach Jade Packer.

Giant

Bodybuilder Jamie Christian Johal.

Steel

Crossfit athlete Zack George.

Apollo

Ex-rugby pro Alex Gray.

Comet

Former gymnast Ella Mae Rayner.

Viper

Bodybuilder Quang Luong.

Athena

Team GB powerflifter Karenjeet Kaurbains.

Fury

Rugby player Jodie Ounsley, who is the show's first deaf Gladiator.

Phantom

Team GB bobsleigh team member Toby Olubi.

Sabre

Weightlifting champion Sheli McCoy.

Dynamite

CrossFit athlete Emily Steel.

MORE GLADIATORS…

Later in the series, however, the squad will be joined by two new but as yet unnamed Gladiators. We will let you know more about the newbies when their details are released.

Who are the new Gladiators? (Image credit: Future)

Gladiators 2025 - More games old and new!

As well as some returning favourites, including Powerball, The Edge and iconic pugil stick challenge Duel, there are some new games in the new series.

A game that featured in the original ITV series, Atlaspheres sees contenders and Gladiators do battle in giant metal balls while new game Unleash involves a cat-and-mouse chase on an assault course.

Atlaspheres is a battle of giant balls! (Image credit: BBC)

Unleash is a chase on a assault course. (Image credit: BBC)

Gladiators 2025 trailer

The Gladiator 2025 trailer gives you a glimpse into what to expect from the new series... including the new games we have got to look forward to!

Gladiators Series 2 NEW Trailer! - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Gladiators 2025 - interview with Electro, Apollo and Nitro!

Here we talk to Gladiators Electro, Apollo and Nitro about the new series of the hit sports game show.

Gladiators was one of the most-watched shows of 2024. Did you expect it to be such a big hit with viewers?

ELECTRO: "We always hoped it would be big because of how big it was in the 1990s, and the reception that the show got was fantastic. At its peak, it got 9 million viewers so we were superpleased with that. It was great to reach out to so many people, especially kids, and showcase sport and us as superhumans. The show is a good platform for that."

Electro's back for another electrifying series! (Image credit: BBC)

The show made stars of all the Gladiators, virtually overnight. Do you get recognised wherever you go now?

APOLLO: "It’s an amazing thing to get noticed and to be asked to pose for photos. Whether we’re on a train or at the supermarket, it happens all the time! The best thing is that everyone we meet loves the show and is so supportive of it. The feedback from kids and families has been amazing."

NITRO: "We have the best fans. There are a lot of little Nitros about!"

ELECTRO: "And there are little Electros with their hair like mine. There’s a Gladiator for everyone."

APOLLO: "We’ve got so many different personalities and looks. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your background is, you can look at one of us and think I aspire to be like that person."

Apollo's ready for action! (Image credit: BBC)

The show has been credited for bringing families together on a Saturday night as they settle down to watch the show. How does that feel?

APOLLO: "It’s a massive compliment to the show because I think parents are finding it hard to pull their kids off their iPads, Playstations and phones. To finally have a show that does that is huge."

ELECTRO: "There’s nothing else on TV that brings everyone of all ages together."

What can you tell us about the new series?

APOLLO: "It’s bigger and better! There are a lot of good contenders, which makes for some good battles between them and us. There are also a couple of twists and turns, a few big falls. There are also a couple of new games to look forward to. There’s a lot to be excited about."

Did you notice a difference in the contenders this time around?

ELECTRO: "Absolutely. They are coming with a lot more confidence this year."

NITRO: "The contenders are better and that’s what we need. We need the standard to rise so we can showcase the best elements of ourselves and in this series you do see that standard increase. The contenders who give us a run for our money are the ones you want to see and get behind."

Nitro's still got the moves! (Image credit: BBC)

What was the atmosphere in the arena like? Did it feel a bit different with the spectators having seen the first series and knowing what to expect?

NITRO: "Whether the crowd was behind us or cheering on the contenders, they came ready. They knew what they were coming to watch. You felt that energy in the arena. People came with their banners, they knew the dance moves and they knew the music. When you walk out into the arena, it’s one of those things that raises the hair on your neck and back. It’s electrifying."

ELECTRO: "It was good to be back. There’s nothing like that feeling."

Can you share any memorable moments from filming the second series?

ELECTRO: There are loads of good moments!

NITRO: "There are moments that will make you go, no way! There are moments where you will think wow! There are moments that will make you jump out of your chair."

Do you think the show will inspire young people to become professional athletes and maybe even Gladiators in the future?

ELECTRO: "Absolutely. I feel like every sport I have done I’ve been inspired by watching other people do their thing. So it’s great to be that person for young girls."

APOLLO: "I watched it as a kid and I wonder how many of us were spurred on by the show to get into competitions. I know some of us were jumping around on our parents’ sofas trying to do the games which is what we have heard from families and kids now. It’s amazing to go full circle from a kid on a couch watching the show to being the ones that the kids are watching and replicating."

Bradley Walsh hosts as a contender faces the might of Giant, Steel and Legend. (Image credit: BBC)

Do you love all the games? Is there one that you’re perhaps not so keen on?

ELECTRO: "Nah! I think every game has its place. It wouldn’t feel right without one game in there. We’re all quite versatile as athletes so it’s nice to see people on different events, doing their thing and showcasing their athletic ability in different ways through the events."

APOLLO: "Line ’em up. Whatever it is, I’ll do it. The best one to play for me was The Edge. You’re 25 metres up in the air so there’s a big fall."

NITRO: "In the first series, I made it evident that I wasn’t keen on The Edge but at the same time I still did quite well on it. You might not like something, but you can still be good at it, so it’s good to embrace something you might not be comfortable with."

Electro faces more contenders in the new series of Gladiators. (Image credit: BBC)

The original series ran for eight series between 1992 and 2000. Do you think the new Gladiators can equal that?

APOLLO: "There's a huge appetite for more. Everyone’s behind it. It’s part of British entertainment and popular culture. As long as we keep raising the bar and as long as contenders keep raising the bar I think we’re here to stay. Long may it continue!"