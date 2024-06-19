Bear Hunt: host, rumoured celebrity lineup, premise and everything we know

Bear Hunt is a new reality show heading for Netflix which will see an unlikely group of celebrities dropped into the Costa Rican jungle where they will be taught survival skills and be made to work in teams as they are hunted by master adventurer, Bear Grylls.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby, Bear Hunt is thought to rival the ITV1 show I'm A Celebrity and will follow a group of British celebrity guests as they are forced to rely on their wits and survival skills to elude Bear Grylls and save their place on the show... but who will crack under the pressure and who will prove they have got what it takes to be a jungle champion?

It has been reported that Netflix has spent millions on the project, including a bumper budget to secure top-notch talent. Here is everything we know about Bear Hunt on Netflix including the rumoured celebrities taking part...

Bear Hunt will air exclusively on Netflix and is thought to be coming to the UK and US in 2025.

How does Bear Hunt work?

The official Netflix synopsis for the new show reveals this is going to be an action-packed series that will have us on the edge of our seats... "Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all - even the celebs - but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show."

Bear Hunt celebrity line up

While the official lineup for the show is yet to be announced, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive and several names have been linked to the show, with many spotted in Costa Rica.

Those names linked to the show so far include...

Mel B

Spice Girl Mel B could be getting in touch with her tough side as she heads into the Central American rainforest, plus she has a history with Bear Grylls, having appeared on his Running Wild TV show back in 2016.

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas is best known for playing Simon Cooper in The Inbetweeners series but since then he has appeared on shows like Taskmaster and Richard Osman's House Of Games, White Gold, Plebs and Maternal. With his comedy background, could Joe be the one to bring some light relief to the tough days in the jungle?

Steph McGovern

Steph is best known for her Channel 4 TV show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, which started back in 2020. The series came to an end in 2023 when Channel 4 said it didn't fit in with their 'digital first' audience - so could this new challenge be just what Steph needs to get her back on the map?

Boris Becker

Former tennis legend Boris Becker rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 90s, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the gentlemen’s singles Wimbledon Championships. More recently he has gained unwanted media attention after being jailed for tax evasion. This is the first time he will be seen on a major TV reality show, but has he got what it takes to outwit Bear Grylls?

Una Healy

Una is a singer and songwriter best known for being part of the five-piece pop group The Saturdays. A source told The Sun: "Una has signed up to try and show a different side to her. People know her for the Saturdays, and for her short-lived fling with David Haye. Taking part in Bear Hunt will show a side of her that the public hasn’t seen before."

Shirley Ballas

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley is rumoured to be looking for an adventure in Bear Hunt. Brave Shirley is no stranger to taking on daring challenges and most recently did a skydive for a suicide prevention charity and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.

Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen

Changing Rooms star Lawrence has made a living by designing people's homes, but will he be courageous enough to brave the elements?

Leomie Anderson

Supermodel Leomie is well known for presenting BBC’s Glow Up as well as walking in several Victoria’s Secret shows. Can she use her people skills to lead a team to victory in Bear Hunt?

Lottie Moss

Kate Moss's half-sister won a legion of fans while appearing on Celebs Go Dating in 2023 and has become a celebrity in her own right. A source told The Sun: "Lottie is a tough cookie and while she is very glamorous, she loves to get her hands dirty and will put everything into succeeding on Bear Hunt."

Danny Cipriani

Ex-rugby star Danny is no stranger to a reality TV show, having most recently appeared in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023. This means he will know Shirley Ballas well - can they team up to win Bear Hunt?

Kola Bokinni

Bear Hunt will be the first reality TV show for Ted Lasso, Top Boy and Black Mirror actor Kola Bokkinni. Has he got what it takes to beat wild adventurer Bear Grylls?

Big Zuu

TV star Big Zuu, aka Zuhair Hassan, is a British rapper, grime MC, songwriter, DJ and is best known for his cooking series, Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

Bear Hunt host

After leaving ITV daytime show This Morning in October 2023, Holly Willoughby will be fronting Bear Hunt for Netflix.

The Dancing on Ice presenter will join forces with TV adventurer Bear Grylls for the new show, and while Holly is on presenting duty, Bear will be in the middle of the challenges, tasked with trying to outwit the celebrities as they try and avoid being caught by him.

Where is Bear Hunt filmed?

Bear Hunt is filmed in the Costa Rican jungle, with celebrities facing a whole host of jungle critters and creepy crawlies.

A source told The Sun that a 24/7 medical team is on standby to ensure the welfare of the stars as they prepare to enter the camp – which has been specially made for the show... "Bear Hunt is not for the faint-hearted and all the celebrities who have signed up know they’re going to be heading into the wild where it’s teeming with animal nasties.

“As well as snakes like the venomous hog-nosed pit viper and spiders like the black widow and brown recluse, the jungle is also teeming with bats which can spread rabies.

“Naturally every precaution possible has been put in place by Netflix to ensure the safety of everyone working on the show, from the crew to the celebrities, but it’s a show which isn’t for the faint-hearted.”

Is there a trailer for Bear Hunt?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.