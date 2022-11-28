Is there going to be a Wednesday season 2?

Will we be seeing more of Wednesday, Eugene and the gang?

After binging the first season, fans all over the world are keen to see Wednesday season 2, as there are still plenty of questions that need answering.

The latest Addams Family spin-off has been a huge hit for Netflix, and it's currently the number-one TV show on the streaming service at the time of posting, with The Crown season 6 in the second spot.

So it's no surprise that fans are begging for a second season, especially after that explosive Wednesday season 1 ending that definitely leaves the door wide open for a sequel, with many questions left unanswered.

Here's what we know about season 2 so far...

Has Wednesday season 2 been confirmed?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sadly not, but it also hasn't been ruled out either which means there's potential for it to go ahead. We'll have to wait for Netflix to confirm if Wednesday has been greenlit for another round, so fingers crossed!

However, showrunner Miles Millar has revealed he's already been thinking about a potential season 2, and what we could see in it. This includes a focus on the Addams Family as a whole, as we didn't see loads from Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley this time around.

Speaking to TV Line, Miles said: "We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles. Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

He added that they "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."

What else could we see in season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of season 1, we learned the truth about the monster that had been killing residents in the woods near Nevermore. It was a Hyde, and its real identity was Tyler, Wednesday's unexpected crush from the coffee shop (yes, we're gutted too!).

Although Tyler was subdued and taken into custody, he's still alive, and in the final moments of season 1, we saw him transforming again so he could pose as a threat once again.

There's also another mystery going on, as Wednesday was gifted her first smartphone, finally bringing her into the digital age but she was soon spammed with messages from an unknown number.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Does Wednesday have a creepy stalker at Nevermore on top of everything else she's dealing with? Will Tyler escape and start killing off outsiders again? We have so many questions which could be answered in a potential second season!

Which cast could return for season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, it's not Wednesday without Jenna Ortega so we would expect to see her in the titular role once again. Hopefully, she'd be accompanied by her polar-opposite roommate Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers.

In addition to this, the Addams Family members could be set to return meaning fans could see more from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez, and maybe more from Freddie Armisen's Uncle Fester too.

Sadly, one character it's unlikely we'll be seeing is Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems, who was poisoned to death at the end of season 1, unless she appears in flashbacks.