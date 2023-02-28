FUBAR: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back! Netflix has revealed FUBAR, a new action-comedy series starring none other than the Terminator star.

Created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break) who is also serving as the showrunner, the eight-part Netflix series will see the action hero playing Luke Brunner, a CIA Operative on the verge of retirement who gets dragged out into the field for one last gig.

Talking about the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger said: "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is." “‘Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.” (quotes via Variety (opens in new tab))

Here's what we know so far about FUBAR.

Thanks to the teaser trailer (which you can watch later in this article), we know that FUBAR will be hitting Netflix on Thursday, May 25.

What is FUBAR about?

Luke Brunner is back in action. (Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

FUBAR is an action-comedy show revolving around Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative who ends postponing his retirement so he can tackle a newly-unearthed secret.

Netflix's full synopsis for the series reads: "A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

Who's in the FUBAR cast?

Whilst Arnie is in the driving seat as both the star and executive producer, he's not the only person set to star in FUBAR.

Here's who else is expected to appear:

Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick)

Milan Carter (Warped!)

Fortune Feimster (Velma)

Travis Van Winkle (You)

Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon)

Andy Buckley (Avenue 5)

Adam Pally (The Mindy Project)

Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio)

Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds)

Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin)

Gabriel Luna (The Last Of Us)

Is there a FUBAR trailer?

Yes! Netflix dropped a teaser for the new series and, whilst it doesn't give too much away, it shows Arnie will be at the center of all the action when the series drops on May 25. Let's just hope the literal dumpster fire he's walking away from isn't a reflection of how his new investigation will go!