Reacher season 2: cast, plot and everything we know so far

Buckle up, Jack Reacher fans; Reacher season 2 is going to deliver even more action as Amazon brings another of Lee Child's thrilling novels (opens in new tab) to life.

Just a few months after the first series of The Wheel of Time became the most-watched series on Prime Video in 2021, Reacher went on to claim that title from the fantasy epic after it was watched for 1.84 billion minutes (opens in new tab) during the week of January 31 to February 6.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Amazon renewed Reacher for a second season just three days after the show's incredibly successful debut.

Here's everything we know about Reacher season 2 so far...

We don't have a release date for the second season of Reacher just yet, but given the show was only renewed in February and filming isn't due to start until autumn, we don't expect to see it hitting Prime Video until 2023.

As soon as we find out more, we'll be sure to update this guide.

Reacher season 2 cast

As fans of the books will know, there aren't many characters (beyond Jack Reacher himself, obviously) who return between stories.

Aside from the obvious return of Alan Ritchson in the title role, the only other confirmed member of the cast is Maria Sten, who was confirmed to be reprising her role as Frances Neagley in May. (via Deadline (opens in new tab)).

Maria Sten at the LA premiere of Reacher's first season. (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/ Getty for Amazon Studios)

The first season also featured Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

However, since Jack Reacher left the town of Margrave behind, it's unclear whether we'll be seeing any more of season 1's supporting cast back for round two.

Reacher season 2 plot

Not much has been released about the new series just yet, but thanks to a recent update from the main man, Alan Ritchson, we do know that the second season will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble (opens in new tab), the 11th book in the series.

“O'Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically.”That’s right, season 2 of #ReacherOnPrime will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble (Jack Reacher, #11), written by the legendary Lee Child. Filming will commence this fall. pic.twitter.com/bOua7LSsLYMay 18, 2022 See more

The official logline for Reacher season 2 makes it sound like the second series will be sticking closely to the book in question. It reads: "When the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind – revenge."

In the novel Bad Luck and Trouble, Jack Reacher spots an anonymous deposit that has been paid into his account. Thanks to his obsession with maths and top analytical skills, he recognizes the amount as a signal for urgent help which has been sent by Frances Neagley, one of Reacher's fellow ex-army investigators.

Frances reaches out because someone has begun brutally hunting down Reacher's former comrades. Together, he and Frances race to find the rest of the survivors and stop the killers in their tracks.

Is there a Reacher season 2 trailer?

Not yet! Keep checking back, though, as we'll be sure to update our guide as and when one becomes available.