Too Good To Be True episode 3 recap: The trip

Too Good To Be True episode 3 starts off with a trip and then ends in dramatic scenes, as an unexpected visitor shows up with some shocking news.

It's been a wild ride for Rachel so far, who we first met when she was a cash-strapped cleaner trying to provide for her son, Liam. After her boss told her she couldn't pick up any additional shifts, she received a mysterious job offer working for a wealthy businessman, cleaning his manor house.

Over time, she learned his name was Elliot and they began to fall in love, with Elliot whisking her away for a trip in the wilderness in episode 3. But while the cabin seems idyllic, there's a mysterious presence lurking in the woods...

Here's what happened in Too Good To Be True episode 3.

The uninvited guest...

This episode picks up after Rachel and Elliot spent the night together. Elliot makes coffee and Rachel jokes about what happened, saying it's probably happened before given his lifestyle. He tells her that she's the first person he's been with since he and his ex-wife separated.

Following this conversation, Elliot tells Rachel to pack a bag because he wants to take her and Liam away on a trip. When she asks about her flat and her job, he says that he'll worry about it when they get back, and that he's just given her a holiday, which she laughs about.

Elliot drives Rachel and Liam to a remote country place, where he tells them it's where he goes when he "doesn't want to be found". Rachel notes that it's off the grid and she struggles to get a phone signal, and Elliot shows Liam around.

When Elliot shows Rachel to her room, insisting he'll sleep on the pullout, she becomes distracted and says she swears she saw someone outside the house. Elliot brushes it off and says it's probably a dog walker, before telling her they're going to "catch their dinner".

The three of them go out fishing, and while in the woodland, Elliot points out some poisonous mushrooms called death caps, which he notes can kill a person in 48 hours and should be avoided at all costs.

Back at the holiday house, Rachel tells Elliot that he doesn't have to sleep on the pullout bed and she doesn't mind sharing, saying that she wants to be with him. Meanwhile, Liam goes and investigates the old Land Rover in the garage.

Liam gets disturbed by some noises outside the garage but is relieved when a golden retriever emerges from the bushes. The dog runs off and Liam chases him, stumbling across two graves in the woods. He yells for his mum and she comes running, and Liam points them out to her.

When confronted about this, Elliot says that the graves belong to old family dogs and that he buried them side by side because they loved the woods. When they head back, Rachel asks Elliot about the fire that killed his parents.

He tells her about his upbringing, saying that his parents had a good relationship at first but it swiftly deteriorated, and his father started drinking which caused him to have violent outbursts. Elliot goes on to say he came from school early one day and overheard his mother on the phone, where she was making plans about leaving him and moving back to Ireland.

A week later, Elliot found her packing and admitted he couldn't understand what had happened before he realized that he was one of the "regrets" she had mentioned on the phone. He tells Rachel that he begged his mother not to leave, but she was adamant that she go, without him.

Elliot's father returned home, and Elliot revealed his father was the one who started the fire at the home. He says he managed to crawl out of the house, but his mother was too big to fit through the window and it had jammed, so while he'd made it outside she was left behind. He adds that he just "stood there" while his mother screamed and it eventually stopped. He blames himself for what happened to his mother, and Rachel comforts him.

The next day, Rachel goes shopping for some supplies and meets a shopkeeper who moved from Manchester. They exchange small talk and the keeper asks where she's staying, to which she replies the cabin near the river. The shopkeeper looks concerned about this, but before she can say anything, Elliot arrives and leaves with Rachel.

Rachel mentions this to Elliot who brushes off her concerns by claiming he knocked down an old property on the site and it might be linked to that.

Elliot buys Liam a new camera and they sit outside enjoying some sunshine. While showing Liam how to use the camera, Elliot spots someone in the woods and looks concerned. Liam asks if he can take photos in the woods and Elliot says yes, and that he will accompany him. In the woods, Elliot finds cigarette butts that are stained with lipstick marks.

Elliot, Liam and Rachel return to Elliot's house and Simone immediately tells him he has lots of work to catch up on. In Elliot's office, Simone tells him that she reviewed the hidden TV footage and it wasn't her ex that smashed up her flat. Elliot says it doesn't matter because he's asking Rachel to move in with him permanently, and Simone is shocked.

Rachel attempts to pick up where she left off and carry on cleaning the property, and Elliot stops her saying she doesn't have to do that anymore and that he'll find her something more "challenging". Elliot asks about her moving in, and she promises him she'll think about it.

While making coffee in the kitchen, Rachel turns round to see a blonde woman in the kitchen. She realizes it's Elliot's ex-wife Olivia, who begs Rachel to get out of the house because "he isn't who he says he is".

Olivia says that he lures people in, promising to help them after a traumatic event, such as Rachel's flat being broken into. She tells him Elliot is a pathological liar and she and Liam should leave, but Rachel tells her to leave or she's calling the police.

When Elliot returns to the house, she tells him Liam is packing and that they're going to leave, but Elliot tries to stop her. They argue about Olivia and Elliot tells her that his ex-wife wasn't "well mentally". He claims Olivia harmed herself and was later sectioned, and that he was scared to tell her in case she reacted badly.

Rachel tells him she needs space and that she and Liam will go somewhere else for a little while. They leave in a taxi and head to a hotel, while Simone reads an exposé about Elliot, written by Olivia.

Back at Elliot's house, he calls the police and claims his ex-wife attacked him, before smashing his wine glass and cutting himself across the face.