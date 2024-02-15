Too Good To Be True episode 2 recap: The break-in

Too Good To Be True episode 2 picks up after Rachel accepts her suspiciously perfect new job, where she's working for the wealthy Elliot. He lives in a large home which she cleans daily, and he pays her far more than she was getting even when she maxed out her number of jobs.

She thinks this could be the perfect opportunity to get back on her feet and provide for her son Liam, whom she is trying to protect from her volatile ex-partner and Liam's father.

But, there's something weird about Elliot. In the first episode, we saw that he had cameras all over his property and had even secretly installed one in Rachel's home, but what's the need for all this surveillance? And what is Elliot hiding?

In episode 2, Elliot grows closer to both Liam and Rachel, even inviting the latter to a cocktail party as his plus one when his original choice had to pull out. Things are going swimmingly until Rachel and Liam discover something horrible.

Here's what happened in Too Good To Be True episode 2...

Things escalate...

Episode 2 picks up with Rachel excitedly showing Liam all the new things she's bought for his bedroom, but he expresses concern that they can't afford it. Rachel assures him that they can, thanks to the salary she's earning working for Elliot.

The next day, Rachel and Liam arrive at Elliot's house with Ginger the cat in tow. Rachel apologizes saying they have to give her back because she tried to eat Liam's hamster, and they can't handle having too many pets. Elliot assures Liam he'll take care of her, and is interrupted by Simone, who tells him they're going to be late.

While cleaning, Rachel finds a wedding photo of Elliot and an unknown blonde woman in a drawer, alongside some other photographs of a dark-haired bearded man, a different blonde woman, and a young child with blonde hair.

Alongside this, she finds a scientific paper on burn injuries, which features some graphic imagery depicting burns on different parts of the body. She seems confused but puts them back and returns to work.

Simone finds Rachel downstairs in the kitchen and informs her that she won't be required the following day but it's double hours on Saturday, as Elliot is hosting a cocktail party.

Rachel asks Simone if she has children and she says no, saying that she admires Rachel's ability to do it all on her own as a single mother, claiming she couldn't do it. Rachel says that you "find a way" and that it's possible. Simone pries further, asking if Liam gets financial help from his father, and Rachel claims that he hasn't seen Liam since he was six weeks old.

Of course, we know he's seen Kieron only a few weeks ago, so this lie could catch up to her. Simone drops the subject, saying it's a shame he doesn't have Liam in his life, and Rachel assures her they're doing fine.

Rachel goes out with Jasmine again and they complain about Simone, with Rachel also admitting they had to give back the kitten. Jasmine asks if she thinks Elliot has a thing for her, and Rachel dismisses her line of thinking, claiming he "pities her".

The next morning, Liam comes to Rachel panicking because he left his rucksack at Elliot's and he needs it because it's got his art supplies and headphones in. Rachel tells him he doesn't need it immediately, then gives in and says they'll go back to the house later.

At the house, Rachel goes snooping around, and here's the shower running. She decides to have a peek and sees Elliot naked, drying himself with a towel. She ran off before she got caught, but Elliot heard something.

Back at Rachel's place, she and Jasmine are in the kitchen drinking wine and she admits what she did, and the two laugh about it, with Jasmine encouraging her to try and pursue something with Elliot.

The next day, Elliot comes into the kitchen to make coffee while Rachel is cleaning there. He asks how she's doing, she asks the same, and they both say they're "good". Liam comes in to say hello, and Elliot offers to show him how to install a gearbox in one of his cars.

Liam excitedly says yes, but Rachel tells her son that Elliot isn't there just to keep him entertained. Elliot says it's fine and that he offered. Outside, Elliot and Liam bond over shared knowledge and Liam says people usually find him annoying when he's always sharing facts about things.

Elliot left his phone on the counter, and it rang. Rachel takes it outside and gives it to him, saying she wasn't sure if it was important, he thanks her and returns the call while Rachel and Liam admire the car in the background.

On the phone, he tells the person on the other end to "take care" and if they need anything to let him know, implying something bad has happened. He looks quite solemn then moves on, telling Liam they can get started on the car.

Having overheard the conversation, Rachel asks if Elliot is alright. He mentions the cocktail party and that he had an old teacher who was coming, who could no longer make it. He invites Rachel, and she's taken aback, declining because she wouldn't know how to behave around "posh people".

Elliot admits he hates events like this but he does it to raise funds for a burns charity, and after a little persuasion, she agrees to join him. Back at her house, Jasmine helps her get ready.

Rachel arrives at the party and Elliot asks if he can have a word. He takes her into another room and presents her with a necklace, saying it was his mother's and that she can wear it for the evening, if she likes.

Later on that evening, Rachel bumps into Simone who says "I see you", and Rachel rebuffs her, asking "What do you see?" in a snarky tone before walking away. Tensions are still high between these two.

Rachel decides she needs to leave, and tells Elliot she hopes she didn't let him down, and he assures her she did not. He gets a driver to take her home, and the two linger as though they're about to kiss, but don't. He bids her goodnight and she curses to herself in the back of the car.

Back at the house, Rachel watches TV and sends Liam off to bed. Someone is watching her on the hidden camera in the TV, with the scene cutting to a live feed on someone's laptop.

At Elliot's the next day, he surprises Liam with a Volkswagen Beetle that he says they can restore together, and then Liam can have it when he's old enough to drive. Liam gets upset and runs off, eventually admitting to Elliot that he "never gets nice things" and that he got a shock. He apologizes and Elliot says there is no reason to.

Elliot comes into the kitchen to get a drink for himself and Liam, and Rachel asks him why he's doing this. He says he likes helping people but if it ever feels too much or she gets uncomfortable, she just needs to tell him. She agrees.

One day when Rachel and Liam come home, they're horrified to find the place has been ransacked, things are smashed including the TV, and it's a complete mess. Jasmine arrives and comforts them both.

Elliot also arrives and Rachel is confused about how he knows it happened. Liam admits Elliot gave him a phone and that he's been hiding it from his mother, but Elliot stresses he had told him to be upfront about it.

Jasmine offers to let them stay at hers but Rachel says there's no room, so Elliot offers the same thing. Rachel doesn't want to feel like a charity case, so Elliot says he could take rent from her wages if it would make her feel better about it.

Rachel and Liam move in with Elliot. In the garage, Liam turns on a fuel canister and fire comes out, which Elliot reacts very aggressively to, shouting at him. He apologizes saying that he got a shock, but Liam decides he wants to go inside and stop working on the car.

Elliot speaks to Rachel about his outburst and apologizes again for his actions, telling her that his parents died in a fire when he was around Liam's age, hence his extreme reaction.

After putting Liam to bed, Rachel thanks Elliot for everything he's done and in the heat of the moment, they kiss and subsequently spend the night together. While Rachel sleeps afterward, Elliot goes into Liam's room and watches him.