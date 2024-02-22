Too Good To Be True ending explained: What happened in episode 4?

Too Good To Be True episode 4 is the final installment in the gripping Channel 5 drama, where Rachel finally learns the dark truth about Elliot's past.

We've watched Rachel as she landed a dream job cleaning in a manor house, with a nice paycheck to go with it. Considering she was once cash-strapped and struggling, it seems like the perfect opportunity to better her life.

But, she soon finds out that he's not who he says he is, and his lies begin to unravel. With the help of Simone and some all-important leads, things come to a head in the final episode.

Here's how Too Good To Be True ended...

Too Good To Be True ending explained: What happens to Rachel and Liam?

When this episode picks up, Simone receives a call from Elliot telling her the cameras at the house aren't working, and she needs to check on them. When he hangs up, he checks the cameras on his phone and we realize he was lying. He watches Simone on the live feed as she sits at her desk.

Rachel returns to her flat for the first time since the break-in, and the police arrive. They tell her about Elliot being assaulted by Olivia, which of course, we know is a lie as Elliot staged the whole thing. They ask if Rachel is ready to make a statement, and she agrees.

Back at Elliot's house, Rachel arrives and sees his face has been bandaged. She apologises for not believing him, and he tells her she's putting Liam first and asks how he is, to which Rachel says he's "miserable" as it's the first day back at school.

Elliot has something he wants to show Rachel, going to a drawer and retrieving a flyer for a school he "thinks Liam would love", but Rachel argues that he already has a school and is doing fine.

Despite Rachel's protests, Elliot doubles down and says this school would help him reach his full potential, and that he would pay for it. He asks Rachel to think about the offer, saying that whatever happens between them, this is for Liam's future.

Rachel goes back to her flat where she and Liam have resumed living. She shows him the leaflet for the private school, but is interrupted by a knock at the door. When she answers, no one is there, but there's a brown envelope with her name written on it lying on the doorstep.

Inside the envelope is a series of newspaper clippings, and a note which reads: "I know you were at Elliot's today. Call me." Alongside a phone number. Rachel takes them inside and arranges the different clippings out on the table.

When she rings the number, Simone answers and says she thinks Elliot has been lying about his past, because things aren't adding up. She says she's found out everything she can and can't do any more digging.

Rachel decides to do some research of her own, finding an obituary for a man named Gregory Fielding, who died at age 68 in Deermarsh Prison. It says he was survived by his son, Elliot.

Reportedly, Elliot had been appointed a child psychiatrist by the name of Debra Mallon, whom Rachel looks up on a search engine. She finds a website with contact information.

The next day, Rachel takes Liam to school and tells him that she needs to go somewhere later, asking if he'll be alright to walk home himself. He says yes. Elliot tries phoning her and she doesn't answer, and we realise he has been watching her from his car.

Rachel gets the bus, and Elliot follows behind in his car. Rachel heads into the clinic she found online the previous evening, where she gets a phone call from Simone. She tries to speak to Debra Mallon but due to patient confidentiality, the receptionist says Debra won't be able to speak about another patient without their consent.

Desperate, Rachel finds her parking space and waits by Debra's car until she arrives. Debra tells her what she's doing is inappropriate, and Rachel begs, saying she has a son and she needs to know if Elliot is safe to be around, asking about why she stopped treating him.

Elliot is back outside Liam's school at home time, watching, while Debra invites Rachel into her car for a private conversation. While reluctant to divulge any information, Rachel assures her she won't tell anyone. Debra reveals she met Elliot a week or so after the fire.

She explains that when children have been through a traumatic event, they often become closed off and don't want to speak. But she claims Elliot was "different", and that it was like he "wasn't there". After a few weeks, he started to trust her, but he developed a dependency and a possessiveness of her.

Debra claims Elliot would become agitated and abusive if she had to change an appointment, which resulted in them attempting to place him with a foster family for some stability, but he kept running away. Once, Elliot turned up on Debra's doorstep and claimed she had no idea how he even found her address. She says she'd never been frightened of a child before until she met him.

Back outside the school, Elliot drives up to Liam and says that Rachel asked him to pick him up, asking if he wants to go to the cabin to work on the Land Rover. In Debra's car, she reveals that she thought it was best if someone else treated Elliot following that incident.

Rachel asks if it was Gregory who started the fire, and Debra tells her because of his violent past and drinking abuse, the jury thought it made sense. Gregory swore he was innocent right up until the day he died, claiming the fire had started before he returned to the house.

While this is going on, Elliot has taken Liam to the cabin. Simone tries to call Rachel and she doesn't respond, and when she calls Elliot, he says he isn't coming back to the house this weekend. Elliot phones Rachel when she returns to the flat and says he has Liam, and she heads for the front door, only to be ambushed by Elliot who asks "How was Debra?"

Elliot drives Rachel to the cabin when she gets a call from Simone. She tries to answer but Elliot snatches the phone off her, saying that there's "no need for phones at the cabin". Simone arrives at Rachel's flat and finds it empty.

At the cabin, Rachel tells Liam that they need to go home for dinner and that Jasmine is expecting them, but Elliot insists they stay. Back at Elliot's, Simone deletes all footage from Rachel's hidden TV camera and calls the police.

Elliot brings Liam and Rachel into the house, and Liam comments that it smells like petrol. There's a dead rabbit on the table and Elliot says he wants to show Liam how to skin it, but he says he wants to go now.

Elliot tries to stop them from leaving, promising Liam they can work on the car together, and trying to manipulate him by saying he can't trust Rachel. He tells her that Rachel never wanted him, and when she hesitates in responding, Liam flees the scene.

Rachel tries to run after Liam but Elliot stops her, grabbing her and saying he knows she went to see Debra and that he's "still trying to love her" even though she hurt him. Rachel begs for him to let her and Liam go, and he tells her he can't be trusted, just like his mother who had threatened to leave him.

Rachel attempts to reason with Elliot, saying what happened in the fire was not his fault, and says she won't leave him. While she's doing this, she eyes up the cleaver on the table behind them next to the rabbit and tries to grab it, but Elliot stops her.

He tells her that she could never love him the way he loved her and that she doesn't deserve to be a mother. Rachel hits back and says men like him have tried to control her for her whole life, and says he's not the only one in pain. She continues taunting him and he attempts to strangle her, but is hit over the head by Liam.

Liam and Rachel flee to the garage as we saw in the very first episode. Elliot comes after them and tries to find them. They attempt to hide under the car in the dark but Elliot grabs Rachel and pulls her out. Rachel and Elliot get into a fight and she grabs a gas canister, setting him on fire in an act of self-defence. They watch as he burns to death.

Back at Rachel's, Simone arrives and asks how Rachel is. She tells her she's fine and asks what she wants. Simone hands her a cheque and says she can consider it severance pay if it makes her feel better. Rachel says she doesn't want it and Simone insists she keep it, saying she can rip it up if she wants.

It's not specified how much the cheque is for, but we can assume it's a lot based on Rachel's reaction! Meanwhile, Liam stares at a photo of him and his mother, with Elliot's accusations echoing in his head, saying that Rachel never loved him, and that he can trust him but not her.

Liam then looks at the camera and it cuts to black, implying Elliot got under his skin and he now doesn't fully trust his mother, so his experience with him has impacted his family life.