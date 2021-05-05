'Lie With Me' — release date, cast, plot and all you need to know about the Charlie Brooks drama

Lie With Me is a new drama miniseries coming to Channel 5 and Australia’s Network 10. This new thriller sees a British woman and a man taking a gamble to try and save their marriage by moving halfway around the world.

Created by Neighbours writer and producer Jason Herbison, Lie With Me is shaping up to be a drama that will keep everyone guessing! Here's everything you need to know about this new thriller...

We’re not sure exactly when Lie With Me will air, but it is meant to appear on our screens at some point in 2021 on Channel 5. While in Australia it will be shown on Network 10.

How many episodes are there?

There are currently four, 60-minute episodes planned.

Lie With Me cast

Former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks leads the show. Charlie is best known for playing Janine Butcher in the British soap, a role she's played on and off since 1999. Charlie was also the winner of the 12th season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Charlie’s husband will be played by renowned Australian actor Brett Tucker. He plays Daniel Fitzgerald in Australian soap Neighbours, and was a series regular in the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Station 19, where he played Seattle Fire Chief, Lucas Ripley.

Australian actresses Phoebe Roberts (Utopia, Nowhere Boys) and Caroline Gillmer (Neighbours) will also feature in the show.

Lie With Me plot

Lie With Me follows a married couple who have made the big decision to move to Australia. They’re heading out to start afresh together after their marriage was rocked by infidelity. However, deadly consequences arise for the couple after they hire a young local nanny, one who isn’t quite as innocent as she first appears...

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we’ll update this guide with a trailer as and when one becomes available!