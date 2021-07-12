How to watch 'Lie With Me' online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch Lie With Me online wherever you are in the world.

Showing over four nights, Lie With Me tells the story of a British woman, Anna, and her husband, Jake (Neighbours and Station 19 actor Brett Tucker), who relocate from England to his native Australia for a fresh start after infidelity rocks their marriage.

Well, that’s the plan at least, until they hire a young live-in nanny, Becky (Phoebe Roberts), to look after their two small children. Becky and Anna soon form a bond when Anna confides her deepest fears — she thinks Jake’s cheating again. However, Becky isn’t the innocent stranger she appears to be and, what follows, is a tangled web of secrets, lies and betrayal… with deadly consequences.

Lie With Me will start on Channel 5 on Monday 12 July. The four 60-minute episodes will air nightly, and the show will conclude on Thursday 15th July.

The series will also be available to stream on-demand immediately after it airs on My5.

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

There are currently no plans to show Lie With Me in the US.

Lie With Me will be shown on Network 10 in Australia, although the air date is yet to be confirmed.