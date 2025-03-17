How to watch Protection online and stream the crime drama

Here's how to watch Protection online from anywhere, ITV's dark new six-part series starring Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran and ex-Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly.

UK viewers can watch Protection online on ITVX now. And it doesn’t matter if you’re out of the country, either, as you can watch Protection on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Protection is based on an idea by a witness protection specialist who served in the Met for 30 years and looked after a number of high-profile cases and informants, including, war criminals, terrorists and criminals of all kinds.

Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran) is "personally compromised by an affair with a colleague, but determined to fight back, and uncover the true source of corruption within her unit. To redeem herself, the reputation of her lover, and to keep her witnesses safe. Even if they don’t always deserve it".

The makers add: "Navigating the morally-grey, clandestine world of witness protection, Liz’s mission to find the truth will take her deep into the heart of the criminal underbelly and beyond as she becomes more and more torn between caring for her family, her loyalty to her lover and her duty as a police officer. This is the story of a smart, tough cop, out of her depth in a world where nothing is as it seems.

"With a deft narrative that engages from the outset, [writer] Kris Mrksa creates suspenseful twists and with every hairpin turn perfectly navigates the story to ensure the audience won’t know who to believe and who is telling the truth."

How to watch Protection online in the UK

UK viewers can watch Protection online now, with episodes airing on ITV1 (note you need a TV licence to watch ITV1). The first episode has aired, with episode 2 on Monday, March 17 at 9 pm on ITV1 and episode 3 on Sunday, March 23 at 9 pm on ITV1. Alternatively, for those who'd like to binge the entire series, all six episodes are available now as a boxset on ITVX. Not at home when the show is on? That's where a VPN like NordVPN can help. More details below...

How to watch Protection online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch Protection online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Can I watch Protection online in the US?

Protection is available on BritBox in the US. We have a full list of BritBox shows and BritBox is a great option if you're into British dramas.