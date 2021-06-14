'EastEnders' ICON Charlie Brooks to return to the soap as Janine Butcher

Following weeks of press speculation, EastEnders bosses have confirmed that Janine Butcher will make a return to the soap.

The scheming businesswoman, played by Charlie Brooks, will arrive in Walford later in the Summer, and will be joined by her now nine year old daughter, Scarlett; the product of Janine’s relationship with Michael Moon.

“I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine’s shoes and returning to the square,” says 40 year old Charlie.

“The time feels right, and I can’t wait to find out what she’s been up to for the last seven years.

“She is and always has been so much fun to play. It feels a bit like coming home. It’s good to be back!”

An EastEnders icon

Janine was first introduced to viewers back in 1989. The youngest daughter of Frank Butcher, she was initially played by Rebecca Michael.

Alexia Demetriou took over the role in 1993 and continued playing her for the following three years, but it wasn’t until Brooks was cast in 1999 that the character really took off.

The infamous Janine went on to be at the centre of some of EastEnders most iconic storylines. She memorably pushed husband Barry off a cliff to his death on New Year’s Day 2004, and saw off another husband, Michael Moon, in 2013; stabbing him in the back after a custody battle for Scarlett reached a dramatic and bloody climax.

She was last on screens in 2014, about to board a Eurostar train to Paris, after being found not guilty of Michael’s murder.

Janine was heading to the French capital to collect Scarlett from her sister Diane’s house, but her final moments showed her intrigued to meet a couple who had just won the lottery; suggesting Janine may try to con the duo out of their winnings.

Says EastEnders’ executive producer Jon Sen, “Janine is one of EastEnders’ most iconic characters, who is loved and often despised in equal measure by viewers and those in Walford.

“Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders’ most memorable moments, and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.

“We have lots of drama in store for Janine; in fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…”



