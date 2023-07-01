The Serial Killer's Wife: cast, plot and everything we know

Based on a bestseller, The Serial Killer’s Wife is now going to be a series on Paramount Plus starring The Split’s Annabel Scholey as Beth Fairchild, a woman whose idyllic world falls apart when her husband is arrested for murder.

This suspense-packed thriller series also stars Jack Farthing as Beth’s seemingly straight-laced husband Tom, while Luke Treadaway is Tom’s best friend and Beth’s confidant, Adam. At first, trusting wife Beth is convinced that her husband has been wrongly accused but, as she delves into his affairs, she begins to wonder how well you can really know the person you love.

Annabel Scholey says: “I am thrilled to be part of this talented cast and creative team and can't wait to go on Beth's complex and eye-opening journey of self-revelation.”

Here’s everything you need to know about The Serial Killer's Wife on Paramount Plus...

The Serial Killer’s Wife is a four-part series will air on Paramount Plus in the UK and will hit our screens later this year. At the moment it’s unclear if viewers in the US will be able to catch the drama and on what channel or streaming platform, but as soon as we know we’ll update this page. We’ll also keep you posted on a release date.

The Serial Killer’s Wife plot

The Serial Killer's Wife is set in a picturesque English village, and begins with Beth Fairchild (Annabel Scholey) preparing a surprise birthday party for her husband Tom (Jack Farthing), who is the much-loved local GP. However, the celebrations come to an abrupt end when the police arrive and, in front of most of the village, arrest Tom for the murder of his former assistant. Outraged, Beth is convinced of her husband’s innocence but she soon makes some shocking discoveries that make her question her judgment. As she confides in Tom’s best friend, Adam (Luke Treadaway) Beth realises her perfect life isn’t quite what it seems...

The Serial Killer’s Wife cast — Annabel Scholey as Beth Fairchild

Annabel Scholey leads the cast of The Serial Killer's Wife playing Beth Fairchild, whose husband is accused of murder.

* Annabel Scholey has previously played Nina Defoe in the hit BBC1 legal series The Split and starred as Claire Brown in Doctor Who. Annabel has also had roles in The Salisbury Poisonings, Britannia, Walking On Sunshine, Medici, Being Human and Inspector George Gently.

Annabel Scholey as Nina in The Split. (Image credit: (C) Sister)

Jack Farthing as Tom Fairchild

Jack Farthing plays Beth’s husband Tom Fairchild. “It's always a fascinating challenge for an actor to play a character that keeps an audience guessing and Tom is certainly one of those,” Jack explains.

* Jack Farthing starred alongside Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and played George Warleggan in Poldark. He has also starred in Poirot, Rain Dogs, Spencer, Chloe and The ABC Murders. He played The Beatles singer John Lennon in the ITV miniseries Cilla.

Jack Farthing as Selby in Rain Dogs. (Image credit: BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO)

Luke Treadaway as Adam

In The Serial Killer's Wife, Luke Treadaway is starring as Tom Fairchild’s best friend Adam. Luke says: “Really looking forward to working with all the talented and lovely people on this production.”

* Luke Treadaway has played Vincent Rattry in Fortitude and has also had roles as The Golden Blade in Lockwood & Co, The Singapore Grip, Traitors, A Street Cat Named Bob and Ordeal By Innocence. He is the twin brother of actor Harry Treadaway.

Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade in Lockwood & Co. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for The Serial Killer's Wife?

There’s no trailer for The Serial Killer's Wife yet. If and when Paramount+ release one, we’ll post it on this page.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on The Serial Killer's Wife

The Serial Killer's Wife is filming around the Folkestone area of Kent, UK, over the the summer of 2023. The series is produced by Clapperboard Studios and BlackBox Multimedia, while Andy Morgan and Mike Benson (Clapperboard) serve as executive producers alongside Chiara Cardoso and Giuliano Papadia (BlackBox Multimedia). Laura Way is the director with Jonathan Phillips serving as the producer.

The Serial Killer's Wife was commissioned by Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 & Paramount+ UK & Ireland and Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount UK & Ireland.

Clapperboard’s Mike Benson says: “Serial Killers are obviously a well mined area in both drama and documentary – but we were drawn to the unique POV of Alice’s novel which felt fresh and enticing. We have a hugely talented cast and crew and are delighted to be working again with our partners in crime(thrillers) Blackbox and of course appreciative to P+ for backing us.”

Giuliano Papadia, Producer and CEO of BlackBox Multimedia adds: “We are so happy to be working once again with our partners at Clapperboard on this thrilling new show. The talent both in front and behind the camera is incredible, together with Paramount+ UK & Ireland we’re confident it will be a knock-out show.”

All about the bestselling novel The Serial Killer’s Wife

The Serial Killer’s Wife is a bestselling novel by Alice Hunter published in 2021. Before becoming a writer, Alice worked in a prison, helping the rehabilitation of prisoners convicted of serious violent crimes. She has also been a nurse. Alice has also written The Serial Killer’s Daughter and The Serial Killer’s Sister.