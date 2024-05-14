Stalker: cast, plot and everything we know

Stalker is a tense Channel 5 thriller series that sees former Hustle star Robert Glenister play a taxi driver Tony with an unhealthy obsession. The disillusioned cab driver from Liverpool listens to a late-night radio talk show fronted by a DJ called Lawrence, played by Sean Pertwee, as he ferries passengers across the city. But when Tony becomes "a friend of the show" he starts to interpret Lawrence’s views in dangerous ways, until he realises the DJ isn’t quite the man he thought he was. Former Casualty star Suzanne Packer plays café-worker Rose, who Tony becomes attached to.

Previously, when this series was announced by Channel 5 it was called Black Cab and it does sound a little like Robert de Niro's 1976 classic movie Taxi Driver, but without the guns! Now here's everything you need to know about Stalker...

Stalker will launch on Channel 5 in 2024. Once an air date is announced, plus an international or US air dates we'll update here. All episodes will also become available on streaming service My5. Check out our best Channel 5 dramas guide for more shows to enjoy.

Is there a trailer for Stalker?

No, as it’s still early days. But if Channel 5 releases a Stalker trailer, we’ll post it up on this page.

Stalker plot

Stalker follows Tony (Robert Glenister), a 50-something, lonely Liverpudlian taxi driver who used to be a respected teacher but lost his job, his marriage and his confidence. His only lifelines are Rosa, a café worker, and a late-night talk show he listens to as he drives his customers around. The show is fronted by DJ Lawrence (Sean Pertwee) and one day Tony finds the courage to call in. He becomes a ‘friend of the show’ which gives him a sense of identity for the first time in years. But eventually he starts to interpret Lawrence’s views in dangerous ways and becomes obsessed with their relationship. Then, Tony realises Lawrence isn’t the man he pretends to be.

Stalker cast — Robert Glenister as Tony

Robert Glenister plays the obsessive cab driver Tony from Liverpool. He says: “I’m delighted to be working with Story films on Nick’s (writer Nick Saltrese) terrific drama Stalker, and to be reunited with the wonderful Suzanne Packer and Sean Pertwee."

Robert Glenister, who is the brother of fellow actor Philip Glenister, also played Ash Morgan in the popular BBC series Hustle and Home Secretary Nicholas Blake in Spooks. Robert starred in Appropriate Adult, Sherwood, Suspicion, Cold Feet and Strike.

Robert Glenister (on right) in Sherwood. (Image credit: BBC/House Productions/Matt Squire)

Sean Pertwee as Lawrence

Sean Pertwee plays late-night talk show host Lawrence. Sean is the son of the late actor Jon Pertwee (Doctor Who, Worzel Gummidge) but has impressive acting credentials of his own. He’s starring in the latest series of the hit Netflix thriller YOU and has also starred in Silent Witness, Gotham, The Pale Horse, Cold Feet, Luther and Death In Paradise.

Sean Pertwee as DI John Flynn in Silent Witness season 27. (Image credit: BBC)

Suzanne Packer as Rosa

Suzanne Packer plays café worker Rosa in Stalker. She played Tess Bateman in Casualty and has also starred in Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness, Keeping Faith, In My Skin and The ABC Murders.

Suzanne Packer as Tess Bateman in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC/Warren Orchard)

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Stalker

Stalker was filmed in Ireland back in 2023, and was ordered for Channel 5 by Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount Plus. Executive Producers are Sam Tipper-Hale and David Nath for Story Films and David Collins for Samson Films.

Paul Testar says “I’m incredibly happy to be working with the talented team at Story Films, following the critically acclaimed Witness Number 3. With an exceptional cast, Stalker is a compelling addition to Channel 5’s original drama slate.”

Sam Tipper-Hale, Executive Producer, Story Films adds: “Nick Saltrese has created a timely and unique British thriller. Stalker explores the power of the modern-day, talk-show host when his words start to consume a man on the edge.”