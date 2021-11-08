'Witness No 3': cast, plot, and everything we know

Witness No 3 is coming to Channel 5 soon, with the four-part series currently in production in Ireland. The new thriller follows a woman named Jodie, a single mum who runs a hairdressing salon. But one day, everything changes as she becomes an important witness in a murder case.

The series was written by upcoming screenwriter Thomas Eccleshare and Diarmuid Goggins (Silent Witness, Bulletproof) is directing the project.

The series was commissioned by Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK, Seb Cardwell. Speaking about the series he said: “2021 has seen Channel 5 have another exciting year of Drama, with our thrillers continuing to capture the attention of viewers. Witness No. 3 is a gripping addition to our 2022 slate, and the series will be a ‘must watch’ when it airs next year on Channel 5.”

Here's everything we know so far...

A confirmed release date for Witness No 3 has not been announced, but we do know that it will air in 2022. It's currently filming in Ireland and we'll update you when a release date is revealed. There's no word yet on whether it will be released in the US.

What is the plot of 'Witness No 3'?

It's just an ordinary day for Jodie when Witness No 3 begins, but she witnesses two men outside her shop window, and unbeknownst to her it turns out it's a killer and his victim.

In a split second, Jodie's life is turned upside down and she becomes an important witness in this crime. When she comes forward with key information, she becomes known by the police as "Witness No 3". The killer is a key player in the local gang and Jodie’s evidence could send him to prison, so keeping her real identity is important for her safety. Throughout the course of the series, a terrifying campaign of intimidation to silence her unfolds.

Who's in the cast of 'Witness No 3'?

Bodyguard star Nina Toussaint-White leads the cast as Jodie. Sion Daniel Young (Deceit) plays P.C Ivan Barkas, who is assigned to protect Jodie when she becomes the significant witness.

Clare Dunne (Kin) stars as Detective Whelan, an officer investigating the murder. Ruaridh Mollica (Stonemouth) is Po, one of the local gang members terrorizing Jodie and her family.

Finally, Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) is Jodie’s mother Cathy, with whom she has a close-knit relationship and newcomer Cole Martin is Kyle, Jodie’s son.

Is there a trailer?

It's too early for any trailers yet! Watch this space...