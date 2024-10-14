The Split: Barcelona — cast, plot, first look pictures and everything we know

Hannah and Nathan are back for a two-part special of The Split.

The Split: Barcelona is a new two-part special following the hugely successful three seasons of the hit legal drama.

The new episodes were confirmed by the BBC in May 2024 when it was also announced they would be airing ahead of The Split's spin-off series The Split Up.

Two years on from The Split season 3 formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia’s wine region. But what has been happening in Hannah's life since we last saw her? And who is getting married? All is about to be revealed.

While we are still waiting for an exact release date, we do know that The Split: Barcelona is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, which means we don't have too much longer to wait. We also know there will be two episodes for us to enjoy.

The first three series of The Split are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

The Split: Barcelona cast

The new episodes will introduce audiences to a host of new characters, including Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Black Sails) as Archie Moore, and glamorous hosts Alvaro (Manu Fullola) and Valentina (Romina Cocca).

Fans of The Split will also be reunited with the returning cast including Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern, Stephen Mangan as Nathan, Annabel Scholey as Hannah's sister, Nina, Fiona Button as Hannah's other sister, Rose, Deborah Findlay as Hannah's mother, Ruth, Ian McElhinney as Prof Ronnie, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Glen Peters, Elizabeth Roberts as Liv Stern and Alex Guersman as Gael.

New pictures (below) reveal the first glimpse of Toby Stephens as eligible family lawyer Archie Moore - and it is rumored he could be a new love interest for Hannah.

Toby Stephens as family lawyer Archie Moore. (Image credit: BBC)

The Split: Barcelona plot

The Split: Barcelona is a Spanish extravaganza set over one sun-soaked weekend.

The two episodes will see the Defoe family swap briefcases for suitcases and head to Barcelona for a destination wedding in the sun-drenched vineyards of Catalonia where they will explore the themes of love, legacy, and modern marriage.

The Split season 3 ending saw divorce lawyer Hannah navigate the fast-paced world of London's high-end divorce circuit, but after the breakdown of her marriage to Nathan, she was soon found tackling her own separation. The end of the series also saw Hannah tell her lover and colleague Christie that she loves him but couldn't leave her family to move to New York with him. But where is Christie now and how are Nathan and Hannah coping with living separate lives?

Hannah and Nathan separated at the end of season3, but what is their relationship like now? (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes and more on The Split: Barcelona

The Split is written by Abi Morgan (Eric, River, Suffragette, The Hour), directed by Giulia Gandini (Shetland), and produced by Jennie Fava (The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin).

Executive producers are Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri-Haji, This is Going to Hurt), Lucy Dyke (The Split, Black Mirror, Ripper Street), and Abi Morgan, with Lucy Richer for the BBC. It is a SISTER production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

BBC Studios will distribute internationally and have successfully sold series one, two and three of The Split to nearly 120 territories globally as well as local format adaptations of the series in four countries including Italy and Turkey.