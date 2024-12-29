The Split Barcelona episode 1 recap: a shocking secret throws a family wedding into chaos

The Split: Barcelona is a Spanish extravaganza set over one weekend, reuniting us once again with the Defoe family as they swap briefcases for suitcases and head to Barcelona for a destination wedding in the sun-drenched vineyards of Catalonia. As always with The Split, there is plenty of drama in the two standalone episodes which explore themes of love, legacy, and modern marriage.

Here is everything we know about The Split: Barcelona episode 1...

The first episode of The Split: Barcelona opens with Hannah on a date with a new love interest called Archie and we discover it is two years since we last saw the Defoe family in The Split season 3.

Archie seems charming and kind as they play a fun game of 'would you rather' and Hannah seems happy, but when he asks if she would rather have heartache or heartburn she is reminded of Christie and tells Archie that he went to New York and never came back. When Archie goes to the bathroom after asking Hannah 'your place or mine' she has flashbacks to Christie leaving and she flees the bar before Archie comes back.

Time then jumps forward three months and we are at a Spanish airport where the whole Defoe family is arriving for a wedding - complete with hen party-style bridal veils. Nina has a new man who is very overly affectionate and no one is impressed, least of all Ruth who announces he has to go!

As they wait for a taxi Hannah and Nathan chat about how they are the only ones not in a couple this weekend and Nathan jokes that Hannah had better not try it on becasue Kate wouldn't be happy. They are checking a prenup and decide that it shouldn't be signed... and Nathan announces that he gives the marriage a year, tops.

Nina and Rose use the opportunity to tell Nathan about Hannha's dates with Archie and Hannah downplays it and changes the subject by laughing about Nathan's new earring.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It turns out it is Hannah and Nathan's daughter, Liv, who is getting married in Barcelona and she arrives in a taxi to collect all her family, thrilled to see them all. They arrive at the vineyard, which belongs to Gael's parents, Valentina and Alvaro, who are there to welcome everyone. The couple are the picture of happiness and talk about Liv and Gael's prenup, joking that they wrote their own on a napkin many years ago.

Nina, Hannah and Rose are in Spain for Liv's wedding. (Image credit: BBC)

As they are given the guided tour of the fancy vineyard Nathan asks Hannah when she is going to be ready to put their family home up for sale. He wants his share of the capital so that he and Kate can move with their two young children, but Hannah is adamant that while she might have an empty nest at the moment, their kids will be back sooner rather than later.

As the Defoes settle into the vineyard's fancy outhouse, Valentina tells Hannah that there are drinks for friends and family on the lawn in an hour and that she really wants her to encourage Liv to sign the prenup.

While she gets ready Hannah sees a paper flower that Archie made for her on their last date, not only has she kept it but she has also brought it with her to Spain - but while she is reflecting on Archie, Rose knocks on the door and raids her welcome pack while telling her sister that her boyfriend, Glen, has gone to check out the chapel while Nina also comes in and they talk about Julian, her boyfriend who Rose says is rich but boring!

While Nathan reads out the itinerary for the day, taking the mickey out of the organised fun, Rose, Nina and Hannah can't take him seriously with his earring. Meanwhile, Hannah goes inside to get the fizz as Alvaro comes out onto the neighbouring balcony arguing with someone, who turns out to be Archie, the man who Hannah was dating at the start of the episode.

Archie is Alvaro's lawyer and family friend, and Hannah has no idea, so when she comes back out onto the balcony she is so shocked to see him standing there that she sprays Cava all over herself. After making a hasty retreat back into her room, an amused Rose and Nina follow her in, full of questions, the penny dropping that this Archie is THE Archie that Hannah has been dating and mysteriously ended things with without warning.

While Hannah struggles to recall exactly why she ended things with Archie, Nina is convinced this fate is giving her a second chance at happiness. However, as they gather for the pre-wedding drinks it turns out Nina has told everyone about Archie and her whole family teases her about her former flame being at the wedding.

The pre-wedding drinks are full of drama. (Image credit: BBC / Sister Pictures)

As the drinks get underway Nathan compliments Hannah on how nice she looks while she goes in search of wine. But while she is looking, Rose finds her and points out that Nina's annoying boyfriend Julien has a box-shaped bulge in his suit trouser pocket.

Before they can discuss this any further, though, the waiter offers them more wine, which Hannah eagerly accepts but Rose instantly turns it down, making Hannah realise that her little sister is pregnant. Nina overhears them and comes over excitedly to hug Rose, but she doesn't want any fuss becasue she's only 5 or 6 weeks gone and it's too early to get excited after she miscarried the last time she was pregnant.

Talk then turns to Archie after Rose and Nina admit to having stalked his socials, and it turns out he has a son a little older than Liv and he likes sunsets and climbing mountains. But as they ask Hannah what is holding her back a glamorous woman comes and takes his arm, and it turns out he has bought a 'friend'.

But not everything is as it seems becasue Archie doesn't look very happy with Wren, despite the fact Wren announces to the whole family that they are engaged, which shocks Hannah and she finds more wine to hide her horror.

Archie tracks Hannah down while Valentina and Alvaro are making a speech and tries to explain that his decision to come to the wedding was last minute and reminds her that she was the one who walked out on him. Soon it is Hannah's turn to make a speech and while it starts out well things soon turn when she starts talking about trust and it becomes clear that she is talking about Archie.

The hens head on their night out and while everyone is enjoying the party Nina seems horrified at the thought of Julian asking her to marry him, but soon she is thinking of other things when Lola, who works at the vineyard, whisks her off to dance.

Nathan accidentally describes Hannah as the love of his life. (Image credit: BBC / Sister Pictures)

Meanwhile, the stags are sitting around a table at the vineyard, sampling some of Alvaro's best wines and talking about the women in their lives. As Gael sings Liv's praises, Prof Ronnie talks about Ruth and Nathan talks about the love of his life, but accidentally talks about Hannah and not Kate - and when he does talk about Kate it isn't a very glowing report!

The focus turns to Archie but instead of describing Wren as the love of his life, he talks about his son, saying he is the one he loves the most in the world. However, as he starts talking about meeting Hannah he is cut off abruptly by Alvaro.

After everyone else has left the room, Archie tells Alvaro that he is uncomfortable with what is happening and is worried about Gael and Valentina... Alvaro tells him not to worry and Wren is just playing games, and it turns out the pair of them are hiding a huge secret.

At the hen night, Valentina tells Hannah about Archie's first wife and says that he took years to get over her, but recently he started talking about another woman and how brilliant and funny she was. However, Valentina admits that she didn't picture Wren when he was describing his new love, and Hannah realises he was talking about her.

The hen party gets underway. (Image credit: BBC / Sister Pictures)

As the rest of the hens head to the beach, Nina says she is going to call it a night before going home with Lola. The pair share a kiss at the car and the spark is so strong between them that they end up in bed together.

At the vineyard, Nathan lays into Archie about the fact he has hurt Hannah, but Archie corrects him, telling him that it was Hannah who walked out on him, not the other way around.

Soon the hen and stag parties are reunited outside the vineyard but Valentina has had enough of Wren being there uninvited and asks her to leave. However, Wren stands her ground and says she needs to ask Alvaro if she wants her to leave, and the penny drops that Archie isn't engaged to Wren but it was Alvaro who gave her the ring. It turns out that Alvaro and Wren have been having an affair and while Valentina races off, devastated, Gael is also heartbroken that his parents' love is all lies and he tells Liv the wedding is off before also running away.

Meanwhile, Julian stumbles to bed, oblivious to the fact Lola has just climbed out their bedroom window after a night with Nina, and Glen is listening to a voice note from his kids where they ask 'did she say yes?!' and Rose pretends not to hear.

After comforting Liv, Hannah talks with Nathan and he tells her that he misses her and their home together... just as Liv comes to ask him to walk her back to the house.

After they have gone, Archie comes to find Hannah and they laugh about her botched speech earlier in the day. He then explains why he pretended to be engaged to Wren, saying he was trying to protect Valentina from Wren and save the wedding - and while he is talking Hannah kisses him. However, it isn't quite a happy ending to the episode because he stops her, saying he doesn't understand her after she walked out on him. Archie then goes to bed, telling Hannah they should talk in the morning, leaving her confused and upset.

Where does Hannah's heart lie? With Archie? Or still with Nathan?

The Split: Barcelona airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, December 29 at 9pm and Monday, December 30, also at 9pm.

The first three series of The Split are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.