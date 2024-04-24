The Good Ship Murder season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

All aboard for The Good Ship Murder season 2 where more bizarre killings and crimes are set to take place in Channel 5's hit drama set on a luxury cruise ship.

After the success of Good Ship Murder season 1, Shayne Ward is back as cabaret singer turned sleuth Jack Grayling. He is joined by Catherine Tyldesley as First Officer Kate Woods and Claire Sweeney as Cruise Director Beverley Carnell.

There are new faces among the crew too plus guest stars galore. And there's even better news for fans — there'll be a season 3 of The Good Ship Murder too plus a Christmas special.

So here's everything you need to know about The Good Ship Murder season 2 on Channel 5...

The Good Ship Murder season 2 is an eight-part series filming during the summer of 2024 so we're expecting the series to start later in 2024.

There's also a Christmas special of The Good Ship Murder planned. We'll update as soon as we hear.

The Good Ship Murder season 2 plot

So far the plot details are under wraps until later in 2024, but just like in The Good Ship Murder season 1 be sure there'll be plenty of crimes for Jack and Kate to get their teeth into and use their considerable sleuthing skills.

The Good Ship Murder season 2 — returning cast

Shayne Ward (Coronation Street) is back as cruise ship crooner turned detective Jack Grayling, while fiercely ambitious crew member, First Officer Kate Woods, is again played by Catherine Tyldesley (Corrie, Scarborough, 15 Days, Viewpoint), plus Claire Sweeney returns as Cruise Director Beverley Carnell.

Jack (Shayne Ward) and Kate (Catherine Tyldesley) in The Good Ship Murder series 1. (Image credit: Channel 5)

New cast for The Good Ship Murder season 2

Joining in the fun for The Good Ship Murder series 2 is Ross Adams, best known as Scott Drinkwell in Hollyoaks, who'll be playing a new character Colin Smallwood. The series will also see a number of guest stars joining the voyage which we'll be giving updates on soon.

Ross Adams as Scott Drinkwell in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is there a trailer?

As The Good Ship Murder season 2 is filming during the summer of 2024 there isn't a trailer yet, but we'll post here when it arrives!

Behind the scenes and more on The Good Ship Murder series 2

The Good Ship Murder season 2 and 3 are produced by Clapperboard, in association with FIFTH SEASON. The series was ordered by Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5. Executive Producers for Clapperboard are Mike Benson, Andy Morgan and Paul Matthew Thompson, with Jonathan Phillips producing. Steve Hughes returns as Director, and is joined by Merlyn Rice. FIFTH SEASON will handle worldwide distribution on the series.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, at Channel 5, says: "Greg and I are excited for these new tales on The Good Ship Murder. The blend of music, mystery, and beautiful locations was a winning formula that our viewers loved in series one, and we’re excited to be working with Clapperboard again to bring this series back”.

Mike Benson, Managing Director of Clapperboard, adds: “Series one was something of a journey - or mid-price cruise - into the unknown… not least trying to film a drama on a cruise ship with 6000 holidaymakers heading to eight different countries! However, we were delighted with how the concept found an audience and are thrilled to be making two more series packed with sun, showtunes and subterfuge.”

Prentiss Fraser, President of TV Distribution at FIFTH SEASON, says: “The Good Ship Murder really delivers on exactly what buyers around the world are looking for right now – it’s long-running, set in beautiful and sun-filled locations, and offers a light-hearted, cosy procedural with a twist. We knew the show was destined to sail straight into the hearts of audiences and become a fan-favourite, returnable series – and we’re now looking forward to bringing fresh mysteries to our existing partners all around the world, plus more to come in the territories where we’re continuing to field offers.”