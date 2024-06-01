Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue: cast, plot and everything we know

Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue has Will & Grace star Eric McCormack among the cast.

Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue is a BBC and MGM+ adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s twisty thriller, starring Eric McCormack, David Ajala, Lydia Wilson, Peter Gadiot, Siobhán McSweeney, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Adam Long, and Jan Le.

Sounding quite similar to the hit series Lost and Yellowjackets, this six-part thriller, which has been written, created and executive produced by Alex Rider author Anthony Horowitz himself, will follow the aftermath of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle which sees the bodies of nine victims collected and placed in the morgue. But as their stories flash back to the days following the crash we learn that only one of them died in the accident and the rest were murdered afterwards, each in a unique way. But who would do such a thing? And why?

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC and MGM Plus thriller Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue...

Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue is a six-part thriller series will be shown on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK, probably in 2025. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll update this page. The series is also coming to the US on MGM+ so we'll update with its US release in due course.

Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue plot

Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue starts when a plane carrying a small group of passengers, crew and pilot crashes in the Mexican jungle. Their bodies end up in the morgue but the series reveals what really happened after the crash, and how only one of them was actually killed by the impact. We meet the survivors of the crash as they battle the heat, the lack of supplies, the dangers of the jungle and each other. One by one, they are murdered as we inch towards the truth.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue cast

The ensemble cast (see pictured above) for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue includes Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) as Kevin, David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery) as Zack; Lydia Wilson (The Swarm) as Sonja; Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Carlos, Siobhán McSweeney (Extraordinary, Derry Girls) as Lisa, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist) as Travis, Adam Long (Happy Valley) as Dan, and Jan Le (The Capture) as Amy.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. If and when the BBC release one, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue

Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue is produced by Eleventh Hour Films, a Sony Pictures Television (SPT)-backed company, for MGM+ in the US and distributed by SPT. The six-parter us written, created and executive produced by Anthony Horowitz CBE (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders) and produced by Eleventh Hour Films, a Sony Pictures Television (SPT) backed company. Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez are the executive producers for Eleventh Hour Films. SPT will distribute the series worldwide.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an ingenious, original and suspenseful murder mystery multiplied by nine! It is absolutely guaranteed to keep viewers riveted to their screens until the very end.”

Jill Green, CEO, Eleventh Hour Films, says: “Our story has a universality which makes it perfect for the BBC . We are thrilled to have assembled a global cast that will bring total authenticity to this original drama.”

Michael Wright, Head of MGM+, says: “Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a clever and wildly entertaining addition to MGM+’s growing slate of cinematic, edge-of-your-seat thrillers. Anthony Horowitz has spun a masterfully inventive web of deception and intrigue that keeps audiences guessing until the very last axe falls.”