A Good Girl's Guide to Murder episode 3 recap: Do the police catch Pip?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a new teen drama series based on the hugely successful mystery thrillers by Holly Jackson. The series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi who becomes determined to solve the murder of a local schoolgirl after growing convinced that the police had pinned the case on the wrong person.

Here is everything that happened in episode 3...

Pip's determination to find answers about Andie Bell's disappearance continues in the third epsiode as she tells her friends that she wants to go to a calamity party. Pip's friends are shocked as she's not the partying type and at first, they're not sure about trying to get into one of the infamous secret teen parties. But, as they try and crack clues and codes to work out where the next party is being held, little do they know that Pip is only going for one thing... to track down the drug dealer Andie was working for before she vanished.

Pip tells Ravi about Andie selling drugs and the secret older guy that she was apparently seeing behind Sal's back. He is worried about her going to the party but is adamant he can't go as people haven't been nice to him or his family since Sal's 'confession' to Andie's murder.

Pip's parents ask about the party as she and Cara get ready, and they are surprised that she is going to a party and joke about her taking drugs, knowing that she is too well-behaved for that sort of thing. At the party, Cara, Pip and Lauren nervously go into the underground caves in some woods where the party is being held, and they are shocked by what happens at these parties as they see everyone drinking and taking drugs.

Although they are like fish out of water, the trio get a drink and try to blend in. Cara is thrilled when her crush, Ruby, drags her off for a dance, while Lauren and Pip play spin the bottle. You can tell Pip isn't keen, but she has seen one of the boys in the circle handing out drugs and is convinced that he can lead her to the man who supplied drugs to Andie.

Pip is trying to work out what really happened to Andie. (Image credit: BBC)

When the bottle lands on Pip and the drugs guy, who turns out to be called Dylan, she goes off with him into a dark corner. But instead of kissing him she pretends she is too sober and asks if he has any drugs. He tells him that he needs to go and see Howie, who turns out to be an older guy in another part of the underground cave, who is surrounded by friends who are all taking drugs.

Pip is terrified but holds her nerve, telling Howie that she will give him £60 that Dylan owes him in return for him answering three questions. Howie agrees and Pip asks what sort of drugs Andie used to sell for him. He tells her the list of various drugs, confirming that he knew Andie and that she used to work for him. He also reveals that she was the perfect person to sell for him because she looked innocent and hid the drugs in a soft toy bunny. He also lets slip that Andie had a burner phone that was never found.

Things take a turn when Pip asks Howie where he was the night Andie went missing and he takes offence and turns nasty. Pip runs away and bumps into Dylan. But Dylan turns out to be just as vile as Howie and tries to force himself on Pip until someone comes to her rescue and scares Dylan away.

Pip is shaken at what has just happened and runs out of the party without finding Cara or Lauren and goes home. Wanting comfort, she gets into bed next to her little brother just as her phone rings. It's Ravi, who is calling to say sorry again he didn't come to the party, and they agree to meet the next day so she can tell him what she found out.

As Pip hangs up, her phone pings again, and she thinks it is Ravi again and smiles. However, her face drops when she sees a threatening text from an unknown number telling her to leave her case alone while she still can.

Ravi has been helping Pip in her quest for answers. (Image credit: BBC)

The next morning, a shaken Pip goes out to clear her head, but while she is by Andie's memorial in the village Andie's sister Becca comes to see her and asks her why she is opening up old wounds by looking into Andie's disappearance and Pip doesn't know how to answer her.

Feeling down after her run-in with Becca, Pip cancels on Ravi, who is at work in a pub and has made Pip a special non-alcoholic cocktail which he has named after her. He pretends to be okay with the fact she has cancelled, but is upset. Instead, Pip meets Cara in a tea room and they talk about how confused Pip is about everything.

At home, Pip's mum tells her she has heard she's hanging around with Ravi and she isn't happy, having told her to leave him and his family in peace. She tells Pip that she wants her to stop looking into Andie's case and Pip reluctantly agrees, but we get a sense she has no intention to do what her mum says because once she's gone she goes back to her evidence board and starts adding all the information that Howie gave her the night before.

With a new fire in her belly, Pip arranges to meet Ravi the next day and tells him she will skip school to meet him, which is unlike her. They meet outside Andie and Becca's house and Pip tells Ravi that she plans to sneak into their house when everyone is out and see if she can find the burner phone or the soft toy rabbit in Andie's room.

While Ravi keeps a look out she finds a key in a plant pot in the back garden and lets herself into the back door and heads to Andie's room. While she is looking for the rabbit Becca comes home and although Ravi tries to warn her by texting their code word 'marshmallow' Pip doesn't hear her phone and he is forced to come into the house himself and warn her. They are almost caught by Becca so hide in Andie's wardrobe, but Becca is distracted by the doorbell before she can open the wardrobe door.

Becca answers the front door and it is the police, who tell her that a neighbour reported someone hanging around the house. As Becca chats with the police Ravi and Pip make their escape, but as they are speeding away in Pip's car, a police officer comes out of the house and sees them - and it is none other than Nat Da Silva's brother, Dan.

Has he caught them out?

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are now available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and in the US the series will be released as a box set on Netflix on Thursday, August 1.