How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder online or on TV

A new murder mystery crime series is here in the form of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, which arrived on Monday, July 1, so you can watch it right now.

Based on a novel by Holly Jackson with the same name, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is about the murder of a girl at a school. While everyone thinks the boyfriend did it our main character, Pip, thinks that he was framed.

With the help of some friends, she'll have to figure out who the real killer is, all while avoiding the attempts of this mystery figure to keep the truth from coming out.

If that sounds up your street, here's how to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to stream A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Murder... but there's a little bit of a catch.

The show will only come to Netflix in a month, though, on Thursday, August 1. So you'll have to wait a whole four weeks before you watch it.

How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder right now, and you won't have to pay for it either (as long as you've paid your license fee).

That's because all six episodes are currently available to stream on the BBC's streaming service iPlayer.

If you'd rather watch the episodes on TV, they'll air on BBC Three at some point over July, though we don't know for sure when.

How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!