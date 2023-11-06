The Bear season 3: everything we know about the show

Get ready for more time with the cousins and the rest of the team at The Bear, as The Bear season 3 has officially been renewed. After The Bear season 1 was nominated for 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, for The Emmys 2023 (it's a whole scheduling thing we explain in the guide), and after the reception of The Bear season 2, we'd expect more to follow for that one. That's a lot for The Bear season 3 to live up to, but this group lives for the pressure.

Few TV shows have hit in recent years like The Bear. Though officially classified as a comedy (and with plenty of funny moments), The Bear is just as capable of hitting you with some powerful emotional moments with an ensemble that you quickly grow to love. Throw in the mouth-watering food that is being prepared and it is a TV-viewing feast.

Here is everything that we know right now about The Bear season 3.

An official release date for The Bear season 3 has not been announced, but in its press release renewing season 3, FX said that the new season is going to premiere sometime in 2024.

Timing will almost certainly be dependent on the settling of the actors' strike for a new labor agreement with studios that is currently ongoing.

Both The Bear season 1 and season 2 premiered in June of 2022 and 2023, respectively, with all episodes available immediately to watch. Whether that timeframe is realistic or if all episodes are going to be dropped at the same time again is TBD.

The Bear season 3 cast

FX's announcement did not officially confirm who was returning for The Bear season 3, but right now we expect that the main group of characters will all be back for this new season. That should include Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto and Lionel Boyce as Marcus.

Other members of the regular cast for the first two seasons have included Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods, Richard Esteras as Manny, Jose M. Cervantes as Angel, Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy and Chris Witaske as Pete.

The Bear has also had some great guest stars across its first two seasons, including Jon Beranthal, Molly Gordon Joel McHale, Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Will Poulter, John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson and Bob Odenkirk. Whether any of them show up again is unknown.

The Bear season 3 plot

Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott in The Bear (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

No information on The Bear season 3 plot has been shared at this time.

You can read our The Bear season 2 ending explained piece to get a breakdown of the biggest things from the season 2 finale, but here's a general overview of what happened in season 2 if you need a refresher:

Bear and the rest of the team work to remake the restaurant as an upscale dining experience. As they work on the restaurant, most of the characters also had their own personal journeys, especially Marcus, Richie and Tina. We also saw Bear try to balance the restaurant and a relationship, while we learned more about the complicated Berzatto family dynamics.

What new storylines will series creator Christopher Storer come up with for The Bear season 3? We are eagerly waiting to find out.

The Bear season 3 trailer

There is no The Bear season 3 trailer at this time. When one becomes available we'll share it here.

How to watch The Bear

The Bear is a streaming exclusive show. For US audiences, the first two seasons of the show can be streamed right now on Hulu, while UK audiences wanting to catch up with it can do so on Disney Plus.

These streaming services are available to sign up for as standalone services. US consumers though have some additional options to get Hulu. One is the ability to combine it with live TV through the aptly named Hulu with Live TV platform or pair it with other Disney-owned streaming services (Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) with the Disney Bundle.