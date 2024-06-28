The Bear season 3 episode 2 recap: Carmy sets a new standard

Remember how in the first episode of The Bear season 3, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) drafted up that list of "Non-Negotiables" for the restaurant staff, a rundown of "musts" that ranged from the practical ("Shirts perfectly pressed," "Break down all boxes before putting them in dumpster") to the ideological ("Not about you," "Pursuit of excellence")? Well that very list creates a good deal of drama once it gets into the hands of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and the rest of the kitchen crew.

But before that volley of expletives could kick off between Carmy and "Cousin Richie," The Bear season 3 episode, "Next," first pays loving tribute to the many food-world workers who make the Chicago dining scene what it is. Soundtracked to an Eddie Vedder cover of The English Beat's "Save It For Later," the moving montage serves as the episode's opening credits, spotlighting the line cooks, doughnut makers, sausage packagers, coffee grinders, factory workers, dumpling fillers, fishmongers and more who root the Windy City.

One of the city's hardest — and most patient — workers is Syd, who, along with having to serve as referee during a screaming match between Carmy and Richie (more on that in a minute) the second she gets to the restaurant, is stuck sharing a bathroom with her pestering father before she even leaves for the long day. (Girl is majorly in need of a spa day.)

Back at The Bear, Carmy has given up smoking (not because of health but purely because he doesn't have five minutes to spare for a smoke break anymore). But he could probably use a Marlboro or three given the morning he's had. His microgreens guy comes in with news that the Chi-town regulars are pissed that the Italian Beef window is still closed. (In their words: "F*** this fancy f***, I want my sh*t.") Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) is yelling about the price of the new Cryovac and all of the "fancy f***ing earthenware hippie plates" that Carmy ordered. And Sugar (Abby Elliott) has concerns about Carmy's objectives ("You think we're ready to 'constantly evolve through passion and creativity'?").

She's not the only one: though Syd is pleased with Carmy's praise of her cook during the friends and family event, she's a little less than overjoyed he's completely changed all of her dishes. He wants a Michelin star, he proclaims, and is firm on changing the menu every single day "so they can see what we're made of." ("Who is they?" she asks incredulously.) She's confused even further by talk of partner agreements and Docusign and The Computer, who is apparently a person.

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear (Image credit: FX Networks)

Enter Richie, suited up and ready for battle — and a battle it is, a vigorous verbal combat between the maître d and the executive chef, over the layout of the dining room and the harsh words Carmy had for Cousin during the opening dinner. (Equally harsh is Richie's summation: "Chef Carmen uses power phrases cause he's a baby replicant who's not self-actualized, which is maybe why he repeatedly referred to me as a loser." Burn.)

The tumult of their lash-out is visually reflected by the aggressively flickering florescent above, so the Faks (yes, plural—"at least two, less than five," announces Richie) have been called in to come fix the lighting. Soon the kitchen is crammed, with the return of Matty Matheson's O.G. Fak and Tina, who joins Richie and Syd in their confusion and apprehension over the new menu and the rest of Carmy's "Non-Negotiables." Fak hilariously echoes what many viewers are likely thinking — "Why are you guys always so mad?" — but then one of the other Faks makes mention of "Claire Bear" (Molly Gordon) and the in-fighting continues.

But the arguing comes to a sobering halt when Marcus (Lionel Boyce) enters the kitchen, looking exhausted and emotionally spent. "Nobody has to say anything," he assures them, he just wants to work and be with them. As this show already well knows, the death of a loved one can really put into perspective that a restaurant menu really isn't the most important thing in the world. On the other hand, the comradery, concentration and care of a kitchen can be a saving grace for a lost soul. Just ask Carmy.

Still clearly in the midst of great grief himself, he feels terrible Marcus was at the restaurant and not by his mother's side when she died. But Marcus believes it's how things were meant to be: "She wanted me to be with y'all." Carmy advises him to not take a page out of his own recipe book and to mourn his mother in real time, but Marcus has some guiding words of his own. "This place has got to work," he tells Carmy. "Take us there, Bear." Carmy gives him a determined "Yes, Chef" in response.

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 are now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.