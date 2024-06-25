How to watch The Bear season 3: stream the new season as well as the first two

Hit chef drama The Bear returns for another season of tasty-looking food, drama, celebrity guest stars and more tasty-looking food on Wednesday, June 26, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

The Bear season 3 continues the story of Carmy, a chef who works in a high falutin restaurant until a family death causes them to return home to Chicago. There, they take over the family's sandwich shop and contend with the various staff members and conflicts that ensue.

After its first two seasons, The Bear is a certified hit, winning awards and enticing audiences around the globe. Its third season has been highly anticipated, continuing the extended episode count of the second season at 10 entries.

If you've not yet watched its previous seasons, The Bear season 3 obviously won't make sense. So in this guide we'll help you figure out how to watch the new episodes as well as the 18 previous ones.

How to watch The Bear season 3 in the US

To watch The Bear season 3 in the US, you'll need to sign up for Hulu, because the show has been created for the streamer by FX. This is also where seasons one and two of the show are.

The show hits Hulu at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Wednesday, June 26, which is earlier than was first reported. All ten episodes will be available to watch on the platform straight away.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan and $17.99 if you don't want commercials. Lots of subscribers choose to do so via the Disney Bundle, which has four tiers that get you Hulu as well as Disney Plus and sometimes ESPN Plus for less than signing up to the streamers individually would.

How to watch The Bear season 3 in the UK

In the UK, you can stream The Bear season 3 on Disney Plus, where the show will join the previous two seasons for you to watch.

The show will debut at 2 am in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, so you can watch it all before work if you're dedicated.

It costs £4.99 per month to sign up to Disney Plus' ad-enabled tier, but £7.99 lets you stream ad-free.

How to watch The Bear season 3 in Australia

You can watch The Bear season 3 in Australia by signing up for Disney Plus. This streaming service will host the upcoming season and also already has the first two.

All of The Bear season 3 will hit Disney Plus at 11am on Thursday, June 27, so you won't need to wait for a new episode each week.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for $13.99 per month. That's for the 'standard' tier but for 'premium', which lets you avoid adverts, you'll be paying $17.99 per month.