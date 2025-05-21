The Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael vows to part ways with Victor, so what's his next job?

It’s been no secret that The Young and the Restless’ Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) hasn’t been the biggest fan of Michael (Christian LeBlanc) continuing to work for Victor (Eric Braeden) in this latest go-around.

Arguably, since Michael went missing during his assignment looking into Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), Lauren has had some serious misgivings about her husband working for Victor. She knows The Mustache all too well, and is fully aware that Victor often has Michael doing things that put not only his license to practice law at risk, but his life. And when you add the fact that Victor has Michael doing his bidding in this reignited feud with Jack (Peter Bergman) and the Abbotts, who can blame Lauren for being fed up?

Tracey E. Bregman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 21, and Michael tries to woo his wife and smooth things over. He takes her to the Jazz Club, where she’s surprised to see he’s had it closed down for just the two of them and a pianist. While she appreciates the gesture, she’s not easily swayed to forget that she doesn’t approve of his job. However, as it turns out, the Jazz Club isn’t the biggest gesture he has up his sleeve. Michael tells Lauren he chooses her over Victor, and he’s telling the Newman Patriarch he quits. The news becomes a pleasant surprise to the Fenmore’s owner.

Now, Michael isn’t likely to just quit Victor and do nothing. He probably will be looking for another job soon, and we think we know the perfect one — working for Victor.

Michael and Victor have known each other for a long time, and every time they part ways professionally, they eventually reunite. Additionally, Michael views Victor as a father figure, so he has a lot of loyalty to him.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine a scenario in which Michael told Lauren he quit working for Victor to appease her, but in actuality, he continues working for him covertly, at least until Victor weathers this Aristotle Dumas storm.

Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if this whole quitting scheme was a trap for Aristotle. Perhaps Victor and Michael came together and planned for Michael’s resignation with the hope Aristotle would come along and poach the attorney. Then, once Michael is on the inside wth the mystery businessman, he can get more information on Aristotle. Yes, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is Aristotle’s counsel for now, but who’s to say Michael couldn’t take over her position if Aristotle sees him as a greater asset in taking down Victor?

But let’s say Michael’s new job doesn’t technically keep him in Victor’s world. Where could the savvy attorney land? We’ll rule out Jabot right now, because even if he quits working for Victor, we doubt he’ll go running to work for Victor’s rival. So perhaps Michael goes back into public service as the district attorney of Genoa City. The role is familiar after all. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.